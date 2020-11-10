Internet Lauds BTS' Latest Concept Video Ahead Of New Album's Release

BTS, the South Korean band that shot to fame three years ago, will be releasing their next album within two weeks from now. The album in question is titled as BE. The BTS music repertoire consists of 8 studio albums and 3 single albums. BE, which is expected to release by the end of this month, will be the ninth.

The BTS ARMY, as the band's South Asian fan base is fondly called, has been receiving little teasers and glimpses from the band themselves. The latest addition to the same is a concept video that was shared through the band's Twitter handle.

It is essentially a collage of nine individual videos that have the look and feel of footage extracted from CCTV cameras. Seven of them show each and every single member of the sensational music group in their own individual rooms which have been decorated in accordance with their respective individual personalities. The remaining two see the band coming together like a family and indulging in activities that the Twitterati deems “cute” and “relatable”.

The Concept Video:

What the fans have to say:

The South Korean boy band, BTS has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity in the past three years. Their last song, Dynamite, received a lot of love and appreciation from fans and music industry veterans alike. Some of the most BTS songs are Dynamite, Idol, Spring Day and Blood, Sweat and Tears amongst others. All of the BTS songs are available for streaming across all platforms.

It can perhaps be safely said that BTS music is responsible for breaking the near-impenetrable barrier of Southern Asian and Western music landscape. Since 2017, BTS has received a multitude of awards and broken a few Guinness World Records.The increasingly popular band has seven members. Their names are V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope. BTS music has been a regular across various music charts and has brought them multiple accolades. BTS music attracts a lot of music enthusiasts to music streaming services frequently.

