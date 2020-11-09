BTS' Jin: What Did Jin Do Before BTS? Read All About His Life & How He Got Scouted

Kim Seok-jin, popular known as BTS' Jin, is one of the most beloved group members of the boy band. Known for his smooth dance moves and dynamic voice, Jin has fans all over the world. But what did Jin do before BTS? Read ahead to know more about Jin's early life and how he became one of the most adorned BTS' members in the world:

Jin's childhood and early life

BTS' Jin's real name is Kim Seok-jin and he was born on December 4, 1992, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He graduated from Konkuk University with a degree in arts & dance. Jin always wanted to become an actor and was also very interested in dancing. It is reported by Aju News that he was scouted by SM Entertainment when he was very young but gave up the opportunity. It was also mentioned that Jin thought the offer was a scam. After graduating, he attended Hanyang Cyber University to pursue higher studies.

Jin joins BTS

In 2013, Jin was again scouted by an agent from Big Hit Entertainment, reported Stylecaster. He was on a bus and leaving college and the scout convinced him to audition for the company. Jin then auditioned to be an actor in the company but the heads convinced him to join BTS. On June 13, 2013, BTS launched its debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool and the boy band went viral. Now, BTS is one of the most well-known South Korean boy bands and has followers all around the world. Many media analysts added that BTS introduced the world to the fame of K-pop.

BTS' Jin's photos

Jin is the fourth band member of BTS and is considered to be one of the most good looking ones in the band. In this post, fans can spot the singer-dancer with a camera. Many fans added that Jin looked very good in the post and that they wanted to see more pictures of him. Take a look:

In this post, the star can be seen sitting on a sofa. Many fans also mentioned that this was one of his best pictures. Take a look:

