TXT Says BTS Bought Them Pizza After They Introduced Themselves, Read Here

Tomorrow X Together, popularly known as TXT, recently gave an interview with the SBS Power FM radio show 2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Show. The band talked a bit about BTS and gave out some fun details about their new song. Read ahead to know more about their interview.

The band started off by talking about their new single Blue Hour. The band explained that the Korean version of the song has 5:53 mentioned in it because at 5:53 pm the sun goes down in South Korea. It is also the prettiest time of the day in October, added Huening Kai. DJ Kim Tae Gyun then talked about how some band members were seen sporting crop tops in the music video. The band said that some of them were embarrassed as they didn't have abs.

Soobin and Huening Kai also didn't show off their abs and joked that they had 'shy abs' on the show. The band members then started talking a bit about BTS. Taehyun added that BTS were wonderful and they were all superstars. He then added -

We’d seen them during our trainee days, but we formally introduced ourselves for the first time after our debut. After we introduced ourselves, they bought us pizza, and it was delicious. Thank you, [BTS].

J-Hope's advice

Then the DJ asked if any BTS member had made them feel welcomed in a special way and TXT band members added that before they went public they knew the media would ask about BTS and whether they had given the group any advice. TXT members then added that this why they contacted J-Hope and he texted them back with a piece of great advice. The message read - 'No matter what the situation, don’t lose your confidence, and show them everything you’ve got'.

Formed by Big Hit Entertainment, TXT is a five-member South Korean K-POP band. The 5 members are Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. They recently debuted on March 4, 2019, with the album The Dream Chapter: Star. The band has been receiving much love from fans already.

