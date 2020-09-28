BTS Announces New Album Titled ‘BE’-Deluxe Edition; Check Theme, Release Date And More

Korean pop sensation BTS is soon going to release their short album BE-Deluxe Edition as per announcements by BigHit. The representative agency took to the band’s social media accounts to announce the project. Fans of the group that is BTS Army will have to wait for the mini-album until November. According to a report in Variety, the songs will have social messages like most of BTS’ album.

BTS' new album to be out in November?

The report further revealed that the group members have worked with the producers to make tracks that ‘impart messages to heal’. The songs are focused on ‘moving on in life amid new normal.’

The BTS' members that is Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook have worked on the lyrics of the songs, as per the report in Variety. Apart from singing and soon performing, the members were keen on speaking about their inhibitions through the song. The members have worked for the concept, composition, design as well as the contents of the album.

BTS' songs to express more about the current world scenario

BTS has also worked towards getting their music to speak for their mind, as during these tough times, the group wishes that their fans can lean on their music. BTS have been keeping their fans posted about the making of the songs and the tracks through their behind-the-scenes YouTube channel Bangtan Tv.

During one of the episodes, the member V revealed that he wishes that the album contains more photo cards than the usual one or two. He suggested that there must be eight photo cards. Apart from that, the album will also have a collection of anecdotes and words penned by each member, as per reports in the media.

BTS’ album BE-Deluxe Edition will be out on November 20, 2020. It will have limited editions and can be accessed through pre-orders. Apart from preparing for the album release and songwriting, the group will soon be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show has dedicated a full week for the group between September 28 to October 2. The members will be interviewed as well as have a BTS' Dynamite performance on the show.

