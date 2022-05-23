BTS' V & BLACKPINK's Jennie Spotted Together? YG Entertainment Responds To Dating Rumours

Two of the biggest K-pop groups in the world, BTS and BLACKPINK have managed to stir social media recently. Dynamite singer Kim Taehyung, known famously for his stage name V, and Solo singer Jennie Kim's dating rumours have gone viral after a fan posted a picture of them purportedly travelling together in a car.

Although the pictures appeared to have been of the two artists, many fans are skeptical of their authenticity. Fans were left divided as many believed that the picture was photoshopped while some defended the singers and believed they are entitled to privacy. Amidst the social media frenzy, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment issued a brief statement addressing the dating rumours.

YGE responds to BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours

As per Soompi, YG Entertainment briefly addressed the rumours but decided to give a cryptic response to the fans. They wrote, ''We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share.” It is also pertinent to note that BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment, which has a track record of not responding kindly to false rumours and speculations on social media, was yet to respond regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, fans are putting forth their opinions and theories about the viral pictures claiming that V and Jennie were vacationing in Jeju, South Korea. Many were quick to point out that the pictures were photoshopped as one netizen tweeted, ''so surprised about v and jennie dating rumors especially with these pics that are surfacing around. but whatever it is edited or not, dating or not, let us all respect their private lives. hybe is yet to release their statement so lets also wait and see about that (sic).''

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie?!? pic.twitter.com/xAWg9mwxpc — mimi info (@mimi_info_o) May 22, 2022

On the other hand, some did not want to heed to rumours without official confirmation as one fan wrote, ''I don't care if V and Jennie is really dating bcoz now days dating between idols is a common thing. But that photo is weird Yg responded like savage. Let's wait until Hybe response (sic)''

Interestingly, fans were quick to bring out the truth behind the pictures as many claimed that the real photo was of BTS members V and J-Hope together in the car.

This is real photo v and j h o p e !!



Stop saying jennie because the photo is edit pic.twitter.com/45dSxCrv6X — el studying (@123_ilymanoban) May 22, 2022