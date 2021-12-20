BTS' V To File Lawsuit Against YouTuber For Spreading Rumours About Multiple K-pop Artists

The South Korean boy band BTS has one of the largest fanbases across the globe. Known as BTS fan ARMY, the band's fans always shower them with love. They not only express their love for the band in several instances but also stand by their side whenever needed. However, this time it was BTS member V who stood for not only the band but also his fellow musicians against a YouTuber.

BTS V was seemingly very angry at a YouTuber who has been spreading malicious rumours about the band and other South Korean groups, including Aespa, NCT, TXT, The Boys and more. The BTS member came across the YouTuber via a fan's Weverse post. Sharing a screenshot, the fan wrote, "I hope this b**** get sued." The YouTube thumbnail saw V's photo with some comments about his drinking. Reacting to the post, V decided not to take the YouTuber's action silently and had a perfect plan of action, a lawsuit.

211220 | V on weverse 🌟



💜: I hope this b**** get sued



🐻:oh?!! I'll proceed with the lawsuit. My snack fund would come from it. He's even messing with my friends and family 👍 goodbye



This Youtube account is one of the biggest tae anti😡 pic.twitter.com/s9Ypm72hVt — 태형아 비티에스 | D-10 🐻🎂 (@taehyunga_bts) December 19, 2021

BTS V reacts to the YouTuber's comment

BTS' V reacted to the Weverse post and announced he would file a lawsuit against the YouTuber. The singer wrote, "Oh? I'll proceed with lawsuits." "I could earn some snack money. Mentioning my family and friends. Goodbye," the singer added. V's Weverse post saw mixed reactions from the ARMY. Some asked him not to pay attention to such things, while others encouraged him to move ahead with the lawsuit claiming that such people spreading hate comments must face consequences.

However, V did not seem to back down from filing the lawsuit. The boy band member claimed he will not be doing himself a favour but his fellow musicians too. He highlighted how artists continuously come across hate comments and are negatively affected by such pages that spread malicious opinions and rumours about them. He penned, "I just saw something, it's not just us but those people hate on other artists too." He also mentioned he will move ahead with the lawsuit for the sake of all those celebs and artists who could not do the same by themselves."Every fan or ARMY could see it or not see it, but I will sue them for those who got hurt and could not be courageous," V further wrote in Korean.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial