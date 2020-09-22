BTS' 'Dynamite' Continues Its Glorious Run By Topping Billboard Global Excl. US Charts

BTS' Dynamite had released back in early September and has been evidently ruling the charts ever since then. The song was holding the charts for a long time on number one and has now topped the Billboard Global Excl. US charts. While Billboards has been known to release the Top 100 US and UK charts, the music-centric tabulate has formed a new ranking system that determines charts based on streaming and sales of over 200 territories around the world.

BTS' Dynamite's triumphant run

Billboards revealed yesterday that BTS' Dynamite has emerged as the number one song on its Global Excl. US chart. The song was previously standing at number two with Maluma's track Hawai ruling the number one spot. The K-Pop septet's latest track amassed 67.4 million streams this week around. It was down from 70.9 million from the previous week, but an impressive number nonetheless. Interestingly, the sale of the song by BTS has gone up by 3,000. The track was sold 18,000 times on major streaming platforms, which had sold only 15,000 previously.

Talking about the global 200 charts, Dynamite has scored the second position consistently for the second week with 79.1 million streams and 29,000 sales. The song has been competing for the number one spot with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP which does not seem to even pause its glorious run with 93.2 million streams and 17,000 download sales. This week in the global 200 charts, while WAP was the most downloaded track, BTS' Dynamite was the most-downloaded.

Besides this, the songs reigning the Global Excl. US charts include WAP with 53.5 million streams and 5,000 downloads on the third spot. The number 4 and 5 spots at the Global Excl. charts include Mood by 24KGoldn and Jason Durelo's Savage Love with 40.9 million and 33.6 million streams respectively. Beyond the two major charts, BTS' Dynamite has also featured in the Hot 100 chart this week around.

The Top 100 rankers this week around also include WAP, followed by Laugh Now Cry Later by Drake. Rockstar by Dababy and Blinding Lights by The Weeknd have also been jeeping their holds strong. It is expected that Dynamite will be continuing its successful run for the coming weeks.

