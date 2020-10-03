BTS’ Dynamite Roller Skate Version Excites Fans: Kookie-Jin Help Members While Suga Laughs

BTS fandom-Army were in for a ride when The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon announced that the group is going to be on for an entire week. The group has not only delivered performances, but also participated in socially distanced games in the past few days. BTS members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga and V participated in BTS Week's last episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and fans couldn’t be more surprised about the roller skates version of BTS’ Dynamite.

Also Read | BTS' 'Dynamite' Continues Its Glorious Run By Topping Billboard Global Excl. US Charts

BTS' Dynamite performance

After delivering a mesmerising line-up of Home, Idol, Black Swan and Mikrokosmosis, the group finally performed the studio version of BTS’ Dynamite. This time, the septet showed off their dancing and singing skills inside a roller skating rink. The set-up best suited the theme of the group which was ‘retro’, BTS had initially announced that they are trying to encompass through the classic styles and dance steps.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Explains Why BTS' First English Track ‘Dynamite’ Was Such A Hit

BTS' members dress up and skate

For the same, the group even dressed the part. Most of the members donned bell bottoms, polka shirts, colourful attires and sleek hairdos. The members preferred layered retro look for the performance which signified the retro theme. However, what stood out for the fans was when the group tried their bit at roller skating. Towards the end of the performance, the boy lined up and showed off their skating skills.

Snippet Credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube

Also Read | YouTuber Recreates BTS' 'Dynamite' By Using Walmart Items, Netizens Say 'you're Genius'

While group leader Kim Namjoon aka RM was an expert at skating around the rink, BTS’ V was apparently the one who couldn’t stand up despite the members helping him. While BTS J-Hope managed to get a hold of skating, Jin and youngest member Jeon Jungkook were busy helping others. Suga on the other hand was busy cracking up at the sight of other members falling as seen in the video. Main dancer and vocalist Jimin also managed to understand basic skating. This few seconds of footage managed to entertain the group’s fandom. Several took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts on the members skating.

Snippet Credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube

Here are some of the comments on the BTS' latest video

"Jungkook is Taehyung's protector and Seokjin is Hoseok's saviour at 4:22

At 4:34 Jimin also comes to help his soulmate Taetae, Hobi is still in Jin's care."

"(While skating )

Namjoon: Excited and enjoying

Jhope: Trying to act cool

Jin: Taking care of JHope

Jimin: effortlessly doing well.

Taehyung: someone please help me.

Jungkook : Taking care of Taetae.

Yoongi: laughing at them"

"Skating skills of jin jimin Namjoon and jungkook was like a pro."

"God : How many talents you want to have?

BTS: YES!"

"Are you kidding me? Why is jin so good at skating omg- and tae just reminded me of that time when he fell while ice-skating...poor baby"

"Jungkook, Seokjin, and Jimin being such helpful angels."

"4:23 There's Jungkook helping Tae to skate and then there's 2seok doing whatever it is they're doing back there."

"Taehyung can’t skate but he’s still perfect. Who’s doing it like him? Lol"

"ARMY: Sees V rollerblading

ARMY: Flashback of him rollerblading and bending backwards in the most ridiculous way in an attempt to stay upright lol what a cutie"

"The duality of Taehyung:

Performs like a beast

Skates like a baby

what a big UwU"

"Other members were falling struggling and helping each other while we have Park Jimin roller skating beautifully like a pro."

"Look at jimin literally falling at the back while skating."

Here are some snippets of the same:

Also Read | BTS Perform 'Dynamite' On 'America's Got Talent', Fans Go Gaga Over It; Watch

Watch BTS' latest performance video-

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.