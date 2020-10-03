BTS’ Dynamite Roller Skate Version Excites Fans: Kookie-Jin Help Members While Suga Laughs

BTS fandom-Army were in for a ride when The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon announced that the group is going to be on for an entire week. The group has not only delivered performances, but also participated in socially distanced games in the past few days. BTS members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga and V participated in BTS Week's last episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and fans couldn’t be more surprised about the roller skates version of BTS’ Dynamite.
After delivering a mesmerising line-up of Home, Idol, Black Swan and Mikrokosmosis, the group finally performed the studio version of BTS’ Dynamite. This time, the septet showed off their dancing and singing skills inside a roller skating rink. The set-up best suited the theme of the group which was ‘retro’, BTS had initially announced that they are trying to encompass through the classic styles and dance steps.
For the same, the group even dressed the part. Most of the members donned bell bottoms, polka shirts, colourful attires and sleek hairdos. The members preferred layered retro look for the performance which signified the retro theme. However, what stood out for the fans was when the group tried their bit at roller skating. Towards the end of the performance, the boy lined up and showed off their skating skills.
While group leader Kim Namjoon aka RM was an expert at skating around the rink, BTS’ V was apparently the one who couldn’t stand up despite the members helping him. While BTS J-Hope managed to get a hold of skating, Jin and youngest member Jeon Jungkook were busy helping others. Suga on the other hand was busy cracking up at the sight of other members falling as seen in the video. Main dancer and vocalist Jimin also managed to understand basic skating. This few seconds of footage managed to entertain the group’s fandom. Several took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts on the members skating.
