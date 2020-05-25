BTS' V Strikes A Pose With A Portrait Of Him As A 'Simpsons' Character; See Picture

The South Korean musical group BTS has been keeping themselves busy. They are doing everything from interacting with fans on social media to making music. One of the BTS member, V, is very interactive with his fans. He does it on their app, Weverse. V is often seen inviting fans to play games and he also leaves cute comments on his fans' posts. V recently took to his Twitter and shared a picture of himself painted as a Simpsons character. Take a look at it here to know more.

BTS's V shares a pic of him painted as Simpson character

On Monday, May 25, BTS's V shared two posts. He shared one post on Weverse and the other one on his Twitter. In the post, he shared a fan-made art piece. In the art, he was seen as a Simpson version of himself. He is absolutely in love with the painting and has for it framed. He is seen striking a pose in the post. He is seen looking at the frame. He then captioned the picture and wrote, "Army painted me" with smiley emoji. Take a look at it here.

taehyungie is the cutest😢💜 we love himㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/eOYZDQptfB — BTS HISTORY⁷ᴰ² (@BTS_History613) May 25, 2020

And on the same today, V broke a huge record. He surpassed the popular South Korean star PSY's Gangnam Style record of attainting 88 No. 1s on iTunes worldwide. In 2012, PSY was the first artist from South Korea to make it to top of the iTunes chart. V's song Sweet Night, the original song from the Korean drama Itaewon Class, has now taken over the spot and has become the first Korean solo artist to have 88 No.1s on the iTunes chart.

Apart from this, BTS’ main vocalist Jeon Jungkook was confirmed to be at the location of South Korea’s second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Jungkook was seen with his friends in the area, which was declared a coronavirus hotspot. These friends were from other K-pop bands namely Cha Eun Woo of Astro, Jaehyun of NCT and Cha Ming Kyu of Seventeen. The K-pop celebs are friends in real life and have all tested negative for COVID-19. It was also reported that out of all four of them, Jeon Jungkook and Mingyu have not attended any social events so far. It is reported that Jungkook did not show symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19) such as coughing or fever following the visit. However, he volunteered and got a test for COVID-19 at a government-designated hospital. He was found negative in the test. It was reported that the artist himself is currently feeling deeply regretful.

