Cardi B Drops Steamy 'WAP' Music Video Featuring Megan Thee Stallion; Watch

Finally, after a nine-month-long music hiatus queen, Cardi B is back with a bang. The Bronx rapper has now unveiled the music video of WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, August 7. The video is everything that one needs to get excited about with the two rap divas sporting multi-coloured outfits and setting the stage on fire.

Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion

WAP music video explores the iconic duo sporting vibrant coloured ensembles in a fabulous mansion. With roaming tigers, snakes and an indoor pool, the video features an explicit cameo of Kylie Jenner and Normani. Kylie appears donning a gorgeous animal print skinsuit which is attached with a matching cape.

Cardi B and Megan can be seen rapping their verses with scintillating moves. Along with their whimsical dance moves, the song WAP has a catchy mid-tempo rhythm that keeps viewers hooked.

The steamy and sensual song features Cardi B and Megan walking in and out of multiple rooms throughout the mansion. The picturesque backdrop includes leopard and white tiger-themed set up with green and purple doors. The song is Cardi B’s first as a lead artist since 2019’s Press and the lead single for her second studio album.

WAP is also Megan Thee Stallion’s first collaboration after the horrific gun violence incident involving rapper Tory Lanez. Megan was shot multiple times and it is her first project after the recovery.

Before dropping the music video, the duo also hosted a joint virtual live session where both of them looked excited about the release of WAP. Ahead of its release, Cardi B was also seen getting emotional on Instagram after receiving positive reviews on the announcement of the release. She was seen thanking everyone for the love her fans have showered on her. She said in the Instagram video,

“I haven’t dropped a song in nine months so I feel like I’m starting all over again. The feeling that I had yesterday, ya’ll really had me tears. I just wanna say thank ya’ll so much. Ya’ll don’t even know how ya’ll had me feeling, “Ya’ll had me crying.”

