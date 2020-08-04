Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Of 'Savage' Fame Team Up For New Single, 'WAP'

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, many artists are coming up with new music. The latest one to join the league in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. The pop singers took to social media a while ago to announce their latest collaboration.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion announce new single

Pop singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s poster for their latest collaboration is all that one needs to get excited about the single. Cardi B took to social media earlier today to announce the new single. The number is titled ‘WAP’ and will be releasing this Friday.

Cardi B wrote in the caption, “Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap”. Megan Thee Stallion shared the same post captioned, “WAP @iamcardib and The Hot Girl Coach this Friday !!!”.

The poster had both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion standing together back to back. They were wearing hoop earrings which had the words “WAP” written inside. They posed identically making them look like the same person with similar poses. Both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also had their hair up in intertwined hairstyles with bold eye makeup.

Take a look at the announcement here:

WAP will also be Cardi B’s first new music as a lead artist since her Press release back in 2019. On the other hand, Megan Thee Stallion recently released a track titled Savage Remix featuring Beyonce. The track has gone on to become a sensation on the internet.

Cardi B made her debut with her studio album, Invasion of Privacy way back in 2018. The album went on to top several charts and broke several records. Cardi B also gained critical acclaim after winning the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. She then became a household name in the industry. Cardi B has been a part of several songs like Maroon 5’s Girls Like You, I Like It, Ring, etc.

On the other hand, Megan Thee Stallion debuted her single Pull Up Late in 2017. She has been a part of several hit songs like Talk, Cash Shit, Hot Girl Summer, etc. Several fans are eagerly awaiting the release of WAP after Megan Thee Stallion’s uber-successful number Savage.

