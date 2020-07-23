Draya Michele Apologises For Joking About Gun Violence Involving Megan Thee Stallion

After Megan Thee Stallion called out Draya Michele for joking about gun violence, the later has now apologised. Following the swift backlash to her comments about Tory Lanez’s involvement in a shooting incident, Draya Michele, took to twitter to justify the statement she made in her appearance on the Wine and Weed podcast. In her tweet, Draya mentions that she doesn’t glorify domestic violence.

Draya Michele’s apology to Meghan Thee Stallion

During Michele’s interaction, she was seen saying that she predicts Megan and Torey had some kind of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them to this type of road. For the unversed, Draya Michele was referring to the tumultuous relationship of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, who got divorced back in the year 2006 after years of reportedly fighting and public controversy.

Draya jokingly added that she is all in for such kind of love. The actor said that she wants someone to like her so much that they shoot her in the foot too. Her statement clearly referred to Megan Thee Stallion being shot at a house party where rapper Tory Lanez was arrested.

Upon listening to Draya’s statement, Megan was seen lashing out at her in a series of tweet. Now the actor has justified her statement saying that she doesn’t glorify domestic violence. According to her, she only meant for someone to love her deeply while trying to be funny. She admitted that many have been offended by her including Megan and she apologises to everyone.

Check out Draya Michele’s Tweet here:

I truly don’t glorify domestic violence... I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) July 22, 2020

On July 12, Megan, took to Instagram, to reveal that she had suffered from gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against her. She added that the incident was intentional and it was meant to physically harm her. The said that she had to undergo surgery to remove the bullets.

The investigation is still ongoing and rapper Tory Lanez was booked by police officials on a concealed weapons charge at the scene of the shooting. He has yet to address the charge against him of his alleged involvement in gun violence. The alleged shooter has not been publicly identified and Megan in a tweet shared that she will talk about the incident when she is ready.

(Promo Image Source: Megan Thee Stallion, Daya Michele & Tory Lanez Instagram)

