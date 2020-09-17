Cardi B Receives Flowers From 'Good Hell' Singer Lizzo Amid Divorce With Husband

Cardi B is feeling loved as she received a bouquet of flowers from the Good Hell singer Lizzo. Lizzo sent The WAP rapper, a bouquet of flowers on Tuesday, which totally made her day a little brighter. Cardi B shared a video of the flowers she received on her Instagram account.

Cardi B receives love from Lizzo amid divorce

Also Read: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up To Give Away $1 Million To 'powerful Women'

Along with a bouquet of flowers, Lizzo also sent Cardi B a handwritten note. The handwritten note said, 'Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all your success this summer—know you are loved and are love. Sending you something good this week.' (sic). Cardi B was more than happy to share the love received and wrote that Lizzo is the nicest person in the world, also adding that she is a beautiful person and she loves her so much.

Also Read: Cardi B Reveals Two 'cringy' Words She Hates And Will Never Use In Any Of Her Tracks

Although Cardi B did not mention that she received the gift due to the issues in her personal life, the video did come up after she broke the news of filing a divorce from her husband, Offset. Lizzo is a popular American singer who has lent her voice to several hit songs. Apart from singing, Lizzo has also made an appearance in a Hollywood film Hustlers along with Cardi B and an ensemble cast. The two artists portrayed the role of strippers in the film.

Also Read: Lizzo Calls Herself 'Fat Vegan', Shares What She Eats In A Day

Cardi B's divorce

Cardi B reportedly tied the knot with Offset at a secret ceremony in 2017. A year later, she announced that they had split amid rumours of him cheating on her. Offset apologised to Cardi B in public, urging her to ‘take him back’. Despite Offset receiving a lot of backlash online, she stood by her husband. However, now the rapper has announced that their marriage was irretrievably broken and thus she has filed for a divorce. Cardi B and Offset share a two-year-old daughter Kulture, together.

Also Read: Cardi B's Net Worth 2020: Check Out How Well-off The 'Wap' Singer Is

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.