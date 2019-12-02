Charlie Puth's Best Songs To Listen To On Occasion Of His Birthday

Charlie Puth, best known for songs like We Don't Talk Anymore and Attention turns 28 today. He was born in December 2, 1991. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know a few of his best songs.

Charlie Puth’s best songs

How Long

The song is the second single from Charlie Puth’s second studio album Voicenotes in 2015. Charlie co-wrote the song with Jacob Kasher and DJ Frank E. The song peaked at number 21 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Commercially, it reached the top 10 in several places such as Belgium, Israel, Scotland, the United Kingdom and others. The song has over 540 million views. It features Charlie Puth dancing in the street, walking on walls, defying gravity and asking the question how longs several things have been going to an anonymous girl.

One Call Away

The song is from Charlie Puth’s debut album Nine Track Mind released in 2015 and was the second single from it. The song falls in the pop-soul genre. It reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song features Ellie Hahn and Charlie Puth as he sings the song saying that he is always there for her, even she did not show interest in him. The song has more than 655 million views on Youtube.

Attention

It was the lead single from Charlie Puth’s second studio album Voicenotes released in 2018. He co-written the song with Jacob Kasher. It is a midtempo pop rock song with elements of 1980s soft-soul and funk. The video features Charlie brooding at the club while scoping out a blond girl, played by Samara Weaving. Throughout the song, he realizes that she only wants to be around him for attention and other ulterior motives instead of loving him for who he is. Attention has over 1 billion views on YouTube. It reached number one in Israel, Latvia, and Russia as well as the top 10 in Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States and many other places.

We Don’t Talk Anymore

It is the third single from Charlie Puth’s debut album Nine Track Mind. The song peaked at number 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It has also reached the top 10 positions in more than 20 countries, and attained number one in Italy, Lebanon, Serbia and Romania. Selena Gomez gave the femal voice, while it features Mirella Cardoso as the love interest. The song shows how the two couple recently broke up and are living their different life, not talking to each other. The two get along with other people, but somewhere still remembers one another. The song has more than 2 billion views.

See You Again

Released in 2015, the song is from the movie Furious 7 and is a tribute to actor Paul Walker. It is recorded by Wiz Khalifa, who also written the rap part and did it too in the song. Charlie Puth co-wrote the song with its co-producers, DJ Frank E and Andrew Cedar. The song became both Khalifa's and Puth's biggest single to date. It spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the US Billboard Hot 100. See You Again achieved various feats including the most viewed video on Youtube for around a month. It currently has 4 billion + views.

