'Chhor Denge Song' Out: Nora Fatehi Dances Her Way To Revenge In Music Video | Watch

Nora Fatehi has bowled us over with her previous songs like Naach Meri Rani, O Saki, Dilbar, Pachtaoge and many more. However, for BChhor Denge, she transforms into an avatar that you haven't seen her in before. Nora shared the song’s teaser on Instagram and made her fans swoon over her killer dance moves. In the song, the dancer-actress can be seen channelling her rage as she suffers heartbreak and seeks revenge in the official music video of Chhor Denge released today, February 4, 2021, by T-Series on YouTube. Watch this grilling and intense music video featuring Nora Fatehi in a glamourous avatar and her dance moves that can be rivalled by none.

Read more| Nora Fatehi Shares New Teaser Of 'Chhor Denge', Fans Excited For Song's Arrival

Chhor Denge Song review

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi’s latest musical single Chhor Denge is out and within a few hours, it has garnered over 4 million views on YouTube. The song depicts Nora suffering through heartbreak after her boyfriend sets her on fire. However, she survives and comes back to his life with a new face and when the right time arrives, she takes her revenge. The lyrics, written by Yogesh Dubey are soulful and stirring. Nora dons several glamorous avatars as she gives out a powerful performance and sizzling dance moves, as we've all witnessed in the remake of O Saki Saki for the film Batla House. The mood of the song is augmented by her aggressive dance steps and expressions. The song also features actor Ehan Bhat (99 Songs), as her lover who betrays her.

Read more| World Cancer Day 2021: Sonali Bendre Behl Urges People To Fight The Disease With 'hope'

The song is sung by Parampara Tandon who has also composed its music along with her partner Sachet Tandon. Wearing a red lehenga, Nora can be seen performing an intense dance sequence in the desert. She completed her look with heavy silver jewellery and striking make-up. She lets her long curly hair sway in the wind. The music video directed by Arvindr Khaira is competently helmed and captures Nora in her best looks, notably the climax where she is dancing within a ring of fire, signifying her revenge has come "full circle". The Canadian beauty has acted in several hit songs like ‘Dilbar', 'Haye Garmi', 'Kamariya' to name a few. Her song ‘Nach Meri Rani’ by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa hit the right notes among fans and was also a blockbuster hit. Have a look at her posts where she shared several stills from the Chhor Denge music video:

Read more| Golden Globe Nominations 2021: List Of The Biggest Snubs And Surprises

Read more| Taapsee Pannu Enters Row Over Bollywood Celebs & Cricket Stars Countering Rihanna & Co

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.