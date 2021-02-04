Golden Globe Nominations 2021: List Of The Biggest Snubs And Surprises

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, 2021 is going to be one of the weirdest award seasons ever. As it will be impossible to gather large crowds in massive and marvellous halls in Hollywood, the award season is set to be hosted online. On Wednesday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press association announced the 2021 Golden Globe nominations and the livestream left fans overjoyed over some nominations, while they were confused over others. Here are Golden Globe snubs and surprises this season.

Golden Globes snubs

I May Destroy You was nominated for zero globes

The BBC One and HBO British drama I May Destroy You, won hearts of many fans when it was released in July of 2020. The show is set in London with a predominantly Black British cast and revolves around Arabella, a young woman who seeks to rebuild her life after being raped. Given the critical appreciation that the show received fans expected at least two to three nominations but it did not receive even one.

How was I May Destroy You completely snubbed by the Golden Globes? It’s like they’re asking to get dragged omg. And we will do it! — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) February 3, 2021

Emily in Paris nominated for best TV comedy

Somewhere Sylvie is rolling her eyes. While Emily in Paris can be considered a fun, silly and occasionally deluded show, many fans were shocked to know that the show had been nominated for Best TV Comedy. The show is crated by Darren Star who also created Sex and the City.

Did The Golden Globes really snub I May Destroy You and P-Valley, while nominating Emily in Damn Paris? Now I know good and well... pic.twitter.com/zq0RLJEATs — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) February 3, 2021

Bridgerton wasn’t invited to the party at all

It appears that HFPA did not have any affinity towards Lady Whistledown and her ways in Bridgerton. The wildly popular and at the moment most popular Netflix period drama did not get any nominations. However, it isn’t too late as the show has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

Ratched was nominated for Best TV drama

Ratched is one of the six golden globe nominations for Ryan Murphy productions. Although Murphy has been a long time favourite of HFPA viewers but Ratched being nominated in such a competitive category came as quite a shock to many fans. In addition to that The Prom which is an ensemble comedy movie by Murphy was also nominated.

Hugh Jackman? Was he nominated?

The Australian actor delivered a spectacular performance in HBO’s Bad Education but he wasn’t nominated under any category what so ever. Also, Emily in Paris was nominated for Best Musical/comedy series but Dead to Me was not. Many had thought that Emily in Paris would be a long-shot candidate for this category this season.

Surprises from Golden Globe nominations

Three women made it into Best Director

This was probably the proudest moment for woman worldwide. According to a report in Vulture, Globes had nominated only five women for Best Director ever, and never more than one female filmmaker in a single year. However, this year there are three: Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao and One Night in Miami’s Regina King were both widely predicted in advance. But there is Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell, whose film surprisingly proved a sturdy all-around contender.

