Nora Fatehi Shares New Teaser Of 'Chhor Denge', Fans Excited For Song's Arrival

Bollywood's favourite dancer, Nora Fatehi released a teaser of her new song on Instagram. Nora Fatehi's music video under the banner of T-Series is gonna arrive on February 4, 2021. Chhor Denge song will also feature Ehan Bhat. Nora Fatehi is very popular for her dance numbers with Bollywood. Nora Fatehi's music video Dilbar has crossed over 1 billion views on Youtube.

Nora Fatehi shares her intense look in the new teaser of Chhor Denge song

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared a new teaser of her upcoming music video. The music video will be directed by Sachet Tandon. The song will be sung by Parampara Tandon. She captioned the video saying "This Valentine season beware in love! Serving revenge on 4th February with #ChhorDenge. Stay tuned!" Fans loved the teaser and are excited to see her new look. See the teaser video below:

Fans loved her in this new avatar. A lot of them were amazed by this look. Many artists like Guru Randhawa, Rajit Dev, and Meira Omar commented on her post. Nora Fatehi's Instagram has been swamped with love from her fans and followers. Nora Fatehi's Instagram post has already got over 4 million views and more than 2000 comments within an hour. See the reaction of some of her fans below:

Nora Fatehi's songs like Kamariya and Rock Tha Party have gained over five hundred million views on YouTube. Nora Fatehi's songs show her in a hot look and she has amassed a lot of fans and followers on social media. Nora Fatehi has over 22 million followers on Instagram. She made her debut with Roar: The Tigers of Sunderban. She even collaborated with Tanzanian singer, Rayvanny for her debut for an English song, Pepeta. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She even played roles for Malayalam films like Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni. Her recent release was Street Dancer 3D and she is currently working with stars like Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha for the film called Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Image Credits: @norafatehi Instagram

