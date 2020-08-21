'Chop Suey' Track Of System Of A Down Band Gets Re-written With ‘Jesus-friendly’ Lyrics

Even though the band, System Of A Down may have not released an album for the past 15 years, they have still managed to stay put in the news circuit. The lead singer of the band Serj Tankian is all geared up for his documentary on music and activism. While Sasami and Soccer Mommy have also organized a cover of the track 'Toxicity' for their single series. Now, the Armenian-American rock band's track Chop Suey has been re-written with more 'Jesus-friendly' lyrics by a Christian worship cover band which is formed by children and is front lined by an 8-year-old girl.

Also Read: Top Chinese Foods That Indians Have Loved And Cannot Do Without

Chop Suey gets re-written by a Christian worship band

Along with the support of the O'Keefe Foundation, the five-piece Christian rock band has re-written the song Chop Suey with adding lyrics such as 'Wake Up', 'I Praise The Lord With Every Breath I Take Up', 'Forgive The Sins, I Know I Gotta Make Up', 'Like Stealing All The Cookies In The Table' and 'I Try My Best To Do So As I'm Able.' Apart from this, O'Keefe Foundation's YouTube channel consists of many Christian renditions of metal tracks from popular troupes like Pantera, Metallica and White Zombie.

The track was performed by the 8-year-old Taylor Campbell while some teenage musicians back her up in the background. Talking about the band, System Of A Down, even though it has been a long time that the band released a new album, they have been performing in many concerts and reels in hundreds of streams throughout the year.

Also Read: One Direction Fans Want Louis Tomlinson To Perform In India, #LouiscometoIndia Trends



About the band members of System Of A Down

While fans are waiting with bated breath for new music released by System Of A Down, the members of the trope have currently been pursuing different musical directions. The lead singer, Serj has tasted immense success with his solo career. The guitarist of the band, Dalian Malakian's band, Scars On Broadway is still active on the music circuit. The lead drummer of System Of DOwn has also released his record for his album, The Grey Men. The bassist of the band, Shavo Odadjian has also recently released his new song for his band, The North Kingsley.

Also Read: BTS Reveals What Inspired Them To Write Brand New Single 'Dynamite'; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.