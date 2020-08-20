One Direction Fans Want Louis Tomlinson To Perform In India, #LouiscometoIndia Trends

One Direction fans want Louis Tomlinson to come to India. These fans have now started trending the hashtag #LouisCometoIndia. The hashtag, at the time of writing, was the number one trend on Twitter. Back in 2019, Louis Tomlinson had confirmed that he wants to come to India.

One Direction fans trend #LouiscometoIndia on Twitter

One Direction fans recently celebrated the band’s 10th anniversary. Along with the fans, the band members Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles joined in the celebration. All of them shared posts on social media about this anniversary and thanked the fans for their constant support.

Also read | Lizzo Gets Called Out For Comments Against BTS & One Direction, Fans Divided On Twitter

But now, One Direction fans are making headlines once again. These fans want One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson to come to India. The moment a few fans tweeted using this hashtag, many other One Directions fans from India followed and joined in. Within a few hours, the hashtag was the number one trend on Twitter in India.

Many fans also shared a tweet from 2019 where Louis Tomlinson responded to question about the chances of him visiting India. It all started when a fan asked Louis on Twitter, by writing, “What about ur India tour @Louis_Tomlinson? Can we expect em for real? Sorry, we’re all separate coz no one comes here for tours”. Louis responded to this fan and said that he wants to come to India and promised that he is going to make it happen.

Also read | 'One Direction' Has Only Love For Fans On 10-year Milestone, Shares Heartfelt Gratitude

Even back in 2019, this tweet went viral in no time and many Louis Tomlinson and One Direction fans from India were waiting for the Too Young singer to perform in India. But Louis Tomlinson is yet to add India to his tour dates. Along with this old tweet, fans also shared pictures and clips of Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik dancing to Bollywood music, thus strengthening his connection to India.

This clip is from One Direction’s 1D Day, where the entire band celebrated the launch of their documentary and also interacted with fans across the globe. It will be interesting to see if Louis Tomlinson responds to this trend and ends up adding India to one of his future tours. Till then take a look at some of the tweets for the #LouiscometoIndia here.

#louiscometoindia woke up and saw this trending ðŸ˜­ Oh God ! Please @Louis_Tomlinson do something and come to India. I promise you'll love our Country ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ @LTHQOfficial — Next to you â—ŸÌ½â—žÌ½ (@twinkle0087) August 20, 2020

#louiscometoindia @Louis_Tomlinson @LTHQOfficial Tommo please come to India. You have a great fan base here. The fans are very dedicated and love you so much. We are dying to see you. Please come here. LOTS OF LOVE x#louiscometoindia — Anushka (@devil_23072010) August 20, 2020

Please come to India louis you're fans are waiting for you in India .. hopefully after this pandemic you will come to india ..ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ #louiscometoindia https://t.co/vAlDn5MnT2 — Malabamiâ¤â¤â¤â¤â¤ (@Vashappening35) August 20, 2020

Also read | Harry Styles Pens A Note As One Direction Turns 10, Says He Will Be ‘forever Grateful’

Also read | 10 Years Of One Direction: British Boy Band To Launch Their Very Own Website; Read More

All images are screenshots from Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.