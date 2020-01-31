Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Tries To Spin 'like Daddy' And Suffers Forehead Injury

Rapper and singer Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty Brown recently got injured as she tried to spin “like daddy”. Royalty’s mother Nia Guzman who handles her daughter’s account took to Instagram and shared a picture of Royalty Brown's forehead injury.

Royalty Brown tries to spin "like daddy"

Chris Brown has been making headlines more for his personal life than his music career in the past few years. Apart from his controversies, Chris Brown is also famous for his adventures with his 5-year-old daughter Royalty Brown. Chris Brown shares the custody of his daughter Royalty Brown with his former partner Nia Guzman.

Recently, Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty shared an adorable picture of herself on Instagram. In the caption of this picture, Royalty Brown stated, “Well guys... I got my first real boo boo! Mom and Dad told me I would be ok and look. My band-aid is some new fashion for a couple of weeks! I gotta stop thinking I can spin around like daddy!”

In the first picture, Chris Brown’s daughter is showing off her yellow smiley band-aid and in the second picture, Royalty is sporting a grim expression. Take a look.

The comment section of this Instagram post was flooded with “get well soon” messages, while some enjoyed and commented about Royalty Brown's funny expression in the pictures. Take a look at some of these comments.

Recently, Royalty Brown accompanied her father rapper Chris Brown to the Grammy Awards 2020. The duo walked the red carpet together. The father-daughter duo stole the limelight with this red carpet appearance. Take a look.

Image Courtesy: Miss Royalty Brown Instagram

