Drake Finally Reveals The Reason Behind His ''hesitation'' To Collaborate With Chris Brown

Drake, Rihanna, and Chris Brown are among the most talked-about love triangles of Hollywood. Recently, in a turn of events, Drake revealed that he hesitated before collaborating with Chris Brown, because of Rihanna. Read on to know more about this story:

Drake talks about his hesitations

Singer Rihanna and Chris Brown started dating back in the year 2008 and broke up the following year after he had reportedly abused her. Following their breakup, she started getting close to Drake, and the two briefly dated in 2009 but there were no confirmations. In 2013, Riri and Chris got back together and broke up later that year, and things were pretty casual until she started dating Drake, and made it official in 2016. But it was short-lived and the relationship did not last. In between all this, in the year 2012, when the world was reportedly coming to an end, Drake and Chris were engaged in a massive brawl with each other.

But recently, the two left behind their enmity behind, calling it ''silly'', considering that their feud indeed held them back from collaborating and making great music for the fans. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Drake said that he thinks they have come together before and tried to link and make music. He said that he felt they were forcing it always. He added that there was always some resentment on both sides. Then he said that at the end of the day, you step away from it and break it down, you start to feel silly because of all the fuss that has been created over ‘girl stuff.’ He also said that it does have some potential to turn into a real mess and that is what actually happened.

Apparently, Drake wanted to make sure that Riri was cool with his collaborations with Chris Brown because he did not want her to feel disrespected in any way. He also said that Riri knows about this feud and would want the two to resolve it and put it behind. At first, he was hesitant but now he is over it and ready to collaborate.

