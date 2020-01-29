Chris Brown Says He Is Still Hung Up On His Ex And Fans Think It Is Rihanna

Chris Brown got his fans all excited recently when he admitted that he is still hung up on someone from his past relationships. The Light It Up hitmaker uploaded a video on his Instagram account. In the video, Chris was seen smiling flirtatiously in an old interview.

'Joker' Is Set For A Re-release In India By Warner Bros On THIS Day

The video carried a message that said, “When someone asks, after all this time… why are you still in love WITH HER?” The message continued as, “My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN IT’S UNCONDITIONAL.” Chris was seen gushing in the video but he didn’t reveal about who is that ‘Her’ that he is seen smiling about. Chris Brown shared this post on Instagram and an interesting response from his fans followed. He got thousands of replies, most of them asking him about if he was talking about his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna.

Billie Eilish Gives Ariana Grande A Shout Out After Winning 'Album Of The Year' At Grammys

According to some media reports, Rihanna is dating ASAP Rocky after her recent breakup from billionaire Hassan Jameel. After setting the internet on fire about his romance speculation, Chris Brown deleted the post from his account. Many fan pages caught the post before it was deleted.

Drake Finally Reveals The Reason Behind His ''hesitation'' To Collaborate With Chris Brown

It is still unclear that who exactly was Chris referring too as Rihanna isn’t his only famous ex-girlfriend. Chris Brown has also dated actor Karrueche Tran from 2011 to 2015. She reportedly cut off ties with him after learning that he fathered a child.

US Singer Chris Brown Arrested After Being Accused Of Rape, Details Inside

Rihanna and Chris Brown dated from 2008 to 2009. They broke up after Chris was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend. He left Rihanna with a bloodied and bruised face. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five years of probation, as well as community service and domestic violence counselling. Chris Brown and Rihanna reconciled together in 2012 and they also collaborated on two songs. However, they broke up again in 2013.

Chris Brown’s post comes amid rumours that he is dating Ammika Harris, the mother of his son, Aeko. The two of them welcomed their first child in November 2019. Chris even shared a series of photos of Ammika in early January.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.