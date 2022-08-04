Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Expecting A Baby After Trying For IVF For 2 Years

Model Chrissy Teigen and her partner John Legend earlier revealed they had been trying for another baby after suffering from a miscarriage two years ago. The model recently left her fans in delight as she announced her pregnancy by giving her fans a glimpse of her baby bump. She even penned a note stating her experience over the last few years and revealed how it was hard to keep this in for so long.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to get pregnant again after miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared two pictures of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump while clicking a mirror-selfie of her. She was seen sporting a black outfit. In the note, she mentioned how the last few years had been a bur of emotions while announcing how joy filled their home and hearts again as she got pregnant after 1 billion shots.

The caption read, “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” (sic)

It was in 2020 when Chrissy suffered a miscarriage due to excessive bleeding. At the time, she shared the tragic story via social media in an emotional post that left her fans heartbroken. She stated, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough." John Legend and Chrissy are parents to two children, daughter Luna Simone Stephens and son Miles Theodore Stephens.

Image: Instagram/@chrissyteigen