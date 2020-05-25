Chrissy Teigen Leaks John Legend's Unreleased Album On Social Media, See His Reaction

Cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her kids grooving to her husband John Legend’s song. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been making the most of their time with their kids. While the couple has been keeping their kids entertained by planning an exotic wedding for their toys and cooking healthy food. Chrissy Teigen, in her latest social media post, mentioned that she has been leaking John Legend's unreleased songs on her Instagram stories.

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram and shared a video of her kids, Luna, 4, and 2-year-old son Miles dancing to John Legend's upcoming song. Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend also joined his kids for a dance session. They have also been holding family board meetings and groovy dance sessions to keep their kids entertained.

Chrissy Teigen leaks John Legend’s music

In the social media post, Chrissy Teigen stated that she has been leaking John Legend's unreleased songs on her Instagram story. She further added that the album comes out on June 19, 2020, and also hilariously added that it might come out for free of she gets too angry and decides to release it in a fit of rage. John Legend has a hilarious and adorable response to her confession. Chrissy Teigen took to her social media account and wrote, 'currently leaking john’s album on my stories. out June 19th. or free when I get mad enough.' [sic]

The social media post received many likes and the fans were doubling in laughter at Chrissy Teigen’s humour. Her husband Joh Legend took to his Instagram and stated that he wouldn’t call it leaking the songs as much as ‘free promotion’ of his new album. However, Chrissy Teigen ensured that John Legend knew that the promotion was in no way free of cost.

In another video shared on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram, John Legend is seen dancing with his kids. The father of two held his children’s hands and danced to another one of his unreleased songs. Chrissy Teigen was shooting the video and was seen laughing in delight at the adorable moment between John Legend and his kids.

Previously, Chrissy Teigen had shared a video of the trio dancing to another song. In the video, John Legend’s unreleased song I Do is seen playing in the background. Both Miles and Luna are seen dancing to the song, however, Miles gets off their mini stage to sit beside his mother. While Chrissy Teigen pans her camera to Miles, he is seen telling her that it is loud. He then repeats the verses from the song saying I do, I do on repeat.

