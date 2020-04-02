Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Kids Groove To The Singer's Unreleased Song 'I Do'

Cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her kids grooving to her husband John Legend’s song. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been making the most of their time with their kids. While the couple has been keeping their kids entertained by planning an exotic wedding for their toys and cooking healthy food. They have also been holding family board meetings and groovy dance sessions.

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram and shared a video of her kids, Luna, 3 and 22 months old son Miles dancing to John Legend's upcoming some I Do. Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend also joined his kids for a dance session. Towards the end of the video, the 22-month-old is seen singing along to the song. He adorably repeats the words ‘I do, I do’ from the song. Check out the video here.

Chrissy Teigen’s videos

In the video, John Legend’s unreleased song I Do is seen playing in the background. Both Miles and Luna are seen dancing to the song, however, Miles gets off their mini stage to sit beside his mother. While Chrissy Teigen pans her camera to Miles, he is seen telling her that it is loud. He then repeats the verses from the song saying ‘I do, I do’ on repeat. Chrissy Teigen also shared the small snippet from her Instagram story to her feed. She captioned the post, ‘do you love daddy’s new song I do I doooooo.’ (sic)

John Legend took to his Instagram account and stated that he is having a board meeting while being in lockdown. John Legend's family cuddled up on a couch and posed for a selfie that John captured. While John posted the picture on his social media with the caption ‘board meeting’, his wife Chrissy Teigen posted the same picture with the caption ‘dysfunctional family’. In the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the All of Me singer gave an update about how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are doing during self-quarantine and social distancing.

