Chung Ha's 'Dream Of You' Performance Video With R3HAB Makes Fans Compare Her To MJ; WATCH

South Korean singer, dancer, songwriter, and choreographer Kim Chung Ha, recently released the performance video for Dream of You featuring DJ R3HAB. On November 27 around noon KST, Kim Chung Ha finally revealed the video for her long-awaited single titled Dream of You. She collaborated with Moroccan Dutch DJ R3HAB for her song. The fans who have seen the video are simply impressed by the impeccable dancing style of Chung Ha, where many of her fans are even comparing her dancing with iconic singer-dancer Michael Jackson. Read on.

Chung Ha's Dream of you song

Dream of You is an electronic dance track with a mix of house beat as well as a thick baseline. The track has a harmony of sounds including strings, brass, vocoder and synthesizer. Chung Ha's deep and low vocals which recently created magic in her earlier released single Bad Boy will entice all the Chung Ha and R3HAB fans. Here is the official performance video for Dream of You song, which is making a jaw-dropping impact on her dancing as well as singing skills. Check it out.

Kim Chung Ha is commonly called as Chung Ha. Chung Ha was also seen in the girl group survival show called Produce 101 where she came 4th. She also became a member of the girl group called I.O.I in 2017. Later she debuted as a solo artist with the EP called Hands on Me.

For her new single, she collaborated with DJ R3HAB. R3HAB's new song is the latest song in his discography where he has collaborated with different artists. He is known for his work with artist including 5 Seconds of Summer, Katy Perry, Arashi, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Steve Aoki, and The Chainsmokers. DJ R3HAB's real name is Fadil El Ghoul. In 2018, he was ranked at No. 12 on the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs for the year.

Dream of You song by Chung Ha and R3HAB song reactions

i think about the time when chungha went on a show and said women can absolutely dance like men and here she is pulling off moves like michael jackson in her new single ‘dream of you’ pic.twitter.com/9jQGpnuHbi — n⁷ | DREAM OF YOU (@kchungtae) November 27, 2020

This is my favorite part from dream of you. Chungha really is one of the coolest and most versatile dancers out there.pic.twitter.com/MNTQqJUZRR — DREAM OF YOU (@dreamychungha) November 27, 2020

chungha's comeback this is so good i knew she won't miss the chance to release us a bop and can we talk about the performance it's so clean and her voice is amazing can't wait for her next pre release and full album#Chungha_DreamofYou @CHUNGHA_MNHent pic.twitter.com/n8BlGivYOP — мαяια ❖ (@moonhvrang) November 27, 2020

Chung Ha is considered as one of the Top 10 most promising solo artists in the South Korean music industry according to Allkpop portal. However, the K-pop artist has now signed with 88rising as her new label that would help her reach more audience at the global level.

After signing with 88rising, Chung Ha's kicked off her new label deal with the release of her English single called Dream of You alongside R3HAB. Chung Ha could be seen in showcasing her Smooth Criminal like dance skills. Chung ha would next release her full-length album titled Querencia, which is set for a January 4, 2021 release.

