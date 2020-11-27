Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor's Wedding Pics Flood Social Media; Fans React

Shaheer Sheikh took his fans on social media by storm when he announced that he is in a relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor. Few weeks after that, the actor got engaged to her and he revealed the update on social media once again. However, the biggest update about their lives came in yesterday when their fan clubs circulated pictures of them as a married couple.

Shaheer Sheikh's marriage photos flood the internet

Social media platforms are flooded with pictures of Shaheer Sheikh's wedding photos with Ruchikaa Kapoor as fans congratulate them on their marriage. According to the fan clubs of Shaheer Sheikh on social media, the Navya actor got married to his fiancée in a court marriage ceremony. Check out some of the pictures of the actor that have been circulating on the internet for quite some time now.

Shaheer Sheikh's marriage photos

Netizens react

Fans of the actor went berserk when they found out that Shaheer got married to his fiancée a few days after announcing his engagement with her. They flooded the social media posts on Instagram congratulating the newly married couple. A number of fans wrote in the comments that the news made their day and they are very happy about the update. Check out some of the comments below.

Numerous other fans showered the actor and his newly wedded wife with their love and warm regards. Several other fans stated that Ruchikaa and Shaheer looked adorable together and make a great couple. Many other fans could not express how beautiful the two looked in their pictures. Check out some of the comments by netizens below.

Twitter reactions

In one of the pictures doing the rounds on social media, Supriya Pilgaonkar was seen blessing the couple, as she struck a pose with them for a picture. Fans reacted to the picture and showed immense love to the trio. Check out some of the fans tweets doing the rounds on Twitter below.

Shaheer :" I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself "



Ruchikaa :"We may make little sense to the world, but we make a lot of sense to each other."



Beautiful humans ,am so happy .

If this isn't the best thing to happen in 2020 I don't know what else is ðŸ˜­ðŸ’—



Congratulations to both of you & wishing you a happy married life ðŸ’ž



Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got engaged a few days ago

Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media account and revealed that he is engaged to Ruchikaa Kapoor, his longtime rumoured girlfriend. The actor posted a picture in which he is holding Ruchikaa’s hand as she is laughing at something. Shaheer captioned the post as, “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai”. Check out the post below.

Image credits: Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Instagram

