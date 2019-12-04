Chris Martin Reveals His 'terrible Turmoil' In Teenage Years, Recalls Being 'harassed'

Chris Martin, the frontman of the band Coldplay recently opened up about his sexuality and being bullied in childhood. Chris Martin was in an interview with a leading daily on the occasion of the release of the eight album of Coldplay, Everyday life. Martin during the interview opened up about his religion, sexuality, his drive, insecurities and Coldplay’s place in the world today.

Chris Martin talked about his teenage years. He remembered those years that led to the formation of Coldplay. Chris mentioned that he struggled to fit in his boarding school. He was also questioned about his sexuality. Chris addressed the situation as a ‘terrible turmoil’. While explaining the sound of Coldplay, he said that he was inclined towards classic soul, British shoegaze rock and cathedral music. He said that even after becoming one of the biggest bands in the world, his insecurities never went away. He talked about his choices saying that his ambition to make Coldplay the biggest band led him to make wrong creative choices.

Chris Martins said that when he went to a boarding school, he walked in a funny way and also bounced a little. He added that he was very homophobic because according to him if he is gay, he is completely f****** for eternity. Chris was raised in a religious household where being gay was considered ‘wrong’.

Chris Martin, explaining about realising his sexual orientation when he was a kid, said that he was in a dilemma whether he is gay or not. He revealed that he was harassed by his classmates who he actually thought were going through the same.

Chris Martin revealed that he discovered his sexuality when he was about 15 years of age. Martin said that when he grew up, his viewpoints changed. When he had more exposure to the real world, he realised he liked people who were gay or else whatever they were, it didn't really matter to him.

