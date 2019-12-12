Darshan Raval Songs In 2019 That Were A Definite Hit Amongst Fans. Listen Here

Darshan Raval has been a charming singer and is popular for his addictive, soulful voice. He made his playback singing Bollywood debut with Jab Tum Chaho in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. He has only been in an onward journey since then, with hits like Tera Zikr and Barish Lete Aana. Here, we have listed some of his hits in the year 2019.

Hawa Banke

The video song Hawa Banke is shot in the curvey lanes of Banaras. Darshan Raval’s voice is indeed captivating and goes well with the scenic shots. It is a must-listen romantic song for Darshan Raval fans.

Bhula Diya

This is another Darshan Raval song which captures falling in love and expression in a musical way. The song's music was given by Anurag Saikia. This one is a dance-themed version.

Kaash Aisa Hota

Darshan Raval is the singer, composer and the lyricist of Kaash Aisa Hota. Shot in beautiful mountains, this song gives the essence of love and separation. This slow ballad version will not fail to amuse any listener.

Aa Jaana

Aa Jaana audio is the newest addition to the 2019 list. The video is yet to be released, but this Punjabi pop song is a dance number. Darshan Raval has only let vocals for the song. The music video features Jackky Bhagnani grooving to the tunes of this song.

Odhani

This remixed version of the popular song with the same name was in Rajkummar Rao starrer film Made in China. Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar voiced the dance number. Mouni Roy and Rao are seen dancing in the video song.

