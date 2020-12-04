Darshan Raval's Debut Album 'Judaiyaan' Crosses 100 Million Views And Streams

Darshan Raval has crossed over 100 million views and streams for his debut album Judaiyaan. The indie singer has been praised for his amazing achievement with almost every song from the album becoming a hit. The singer dropped his first album just a few weeks back and his tracks have already gained over 100 million streams across music platforms and 100 million views on Youtube.

Darshan Raval's album crosses 100 million views and streams

The makers of Darshan Raval's Judaiyaan have praised the singer on the amazing achievement. Naushad Khan, MD Indie music label, had been responsible for releasing Darshan Raval's Judaiyaan on Youtube. Since then, the album has gained tremendous attraction and has garnered a significant amount of listeners in a matter of weeks. The MD said that the lockdown has increased the demand for soulful, good and meaningful music.

Thus, Judaiyaan proved to be a testament to that statement with the immense popularity that it received. The MD expressed that he himself was quite shocked to see such a huge surge and mentioned that the album has contributed to the Indie music’s popularity. With over 100 million streams across all platforms, Darshan Raval has been gaining tremendous praise from a number of fans and well-wishers who have fallen in love with his soulful album.

This is Darshan Raval’s first music album, however, prior to this, the singer has put out a number of singles which also got tremendously popular. Songs like Asal Mein, Ek Tarfa and Bhula Dunga too grew tremendously popular this year itself. Darshan Raval spoke about the success his album has seen and said that he believes that if one works hard on their content and is honest with their work, they will be recognized eventually.

The singer believes that there is a huge amount of potential in the independent music space. Further on, Darshan said that consumption has increased multi-fold in the past few years. He also suggested that now there are a number of platforms where one is free to showcase their talent. Darshan Raval then said that with all the success, he is motivated to work even harder and to create better music every single time. The singer currently is working hard on his next track and said that he has no plans of resting or basking in the success.

(Inputs from PR)

