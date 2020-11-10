Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Make Fans Go In A Frenzy Outside Chandigarh Hotel; Watch

Actor Sidharth Shukla and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after they started appearing in a reality TV show. Since then their popularity as a reel screen couple has grown in the audience that they are fondly shipped together as 'SidNaaz'. They often share videos with each other on social media.

Recently, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport together as they were on their way to Chandigarh for a shoot. Shehnaz and Sidharth are expected to be shooting in Chandigarh for their next project together, however official information is awaited from both the actors as of now. Meanwhile, Shehnaz has recently featured in a new MV called Waada Hai. Read on to see how the SidNaaz fans mobbed the duo outside the lobby of a hotel in Chandigarh.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill mobbed by fans outside Chandigarh hotel

Former reality show co-contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, were spotted attending to their fans outside a Chandigarh hotel. Sidharth could be seen walking amongst the fans and meeting them while Shehnaaz was spotted inside the car signing autographs for her fans. In the video that has become viral now, Sidharth is seen in an all-black outfit while Shehnaz wore a midi-dress.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Shehnaz and Sidharth did a few projects together. They worked on a few brand endorsements as well as ads. They also dropped their music video Bhula Dunga which garnered them a bigger fan following for them as an onscreen couple. The song was sung by Darshan Raval and was a romantic video featuring the duo.

Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her Instagram handle to share the first look of her music video with Arjun Kanungo. The ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’ singer Arjun Kanungo has crooned the new song titled Waada Hai. The song was released on November 5 at 11 a.m. on VYRL Originals YouTube channel.

Shehnaz had actually begun her MV journey by appearing in a few popular Punjabi music videos, namely Majhe Di Jatti, Pyaar, Yeah Baby, to name a few. Here is a post that Shejhnaz shared on her social media account with Arjun Kanungo. While Sidharth Shukla had earlier shared a village life post on his social media which gives some hints to his fans about his next project.

