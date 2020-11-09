Shehnaaz Gill Shares Lovely Picture With Mother Parminder Kaur Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is currently in her hometown Chandigarh for shooting for her upcoming project with Sidharth Shukla. The upcoming project is the second work of Sidharth and Shehnaaz together. The duo was last seen together in a music video titled Bhula Dunga which was sung by popular Indian singer Darshan Raval. Along with the shooting, the actor is also spending quality time with her mother and brother. Recently, Shehnaaz shared a lovely picture with her mother on her Instagram handle. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill And Arjun Kanungo Stun With Their Adorable Chemistry In 'Waada Hai'

Shehnaaz Gill's photos with mother

Shehnaaz Gill has currently shared a cute moment with her mother on the Instagram handle. The actor can be seen posing with her mom. She can be seen wearing a red Kurti, a dupatta which she paired with blue palazzo pants. Shehnaaz captioned her pictures as ‘mom’ with three red heart emoticons. The mother-daughter duo looked super adorable together. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post.

Recently, TV actor Sidharth Shukla shared a new reel video on Instagram in which he was accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and playback singer Tony Kakkar. The reel video was also shared by Shehnaaz Gill on her IG story. The trio can be seen dancing to Tony Kakkar's newly released song Laila. Along with sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote that the song was recorded by his brother, Tony Kakkar.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's Makeover Impresses Fans, Netizens React; Check Out The Latest Photo

About Shehnaaz Gill's recent music video

The actor was recently seen in a music video named Waada Hai with Singer Arjun Kanungo. The music received a great response from viewers and fans. Fans of both Arjun and Shehnaaz are loving the sizzling chemistry of the duo in the music video. The music video had crossed 4.1 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours of its release. The production of the song has been done by Prasad S. & Arjun Kanungo. The song has been directed by Keyur Bipinchandra Shah. The music for the song is composed by the singer himself, while the script is written by Dhruv Kanungo.

Shehnaaz Gill’s music videos

Shehnaaz Gill had earlier appeared in a few Punjabi music videos. Some of her popular music videos are Majhe Di Jatti, Pyaar, Yeah Baby, and many more. Later, the actor received many chances to be a part of several music videos by various artists like Lovees, Jassie Gill, Tony Kakkar, and Darshan Raval. One of the most popular music videos of the actor was Bhula Dunga in which she starred opposite Sidharth Shukla.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill And Arjun Kanungo Can't Wait To Premiere Their Song 'Waada Hai'; Watch

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Love Her Chemistry With Arjun Kanungo In Waada Hai; Call Them 'cute'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.