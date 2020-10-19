'Judaaiyaan' Song Review: Darshan Raval & Shreya Ghoshal's New Song Hits The Right Chords

Singers Darshan Raval and Shreya Ghoshal released their song Judaiyaan on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The music video features Surbhi Jyoti alongside Darshan Raval. Read on to know the review of the song.

Darshan Raval and Shreya Ghoshal's Judaiyaan

Raval took to his Twitter yesterday as he announced the song's release. He wrote in his tweet - "Judaiyaan Ka Title Track Aab Aap Sab Ka Hai. Song out now!,” as he added the song along with the tweet. This is the first time Raval is collaborating with both Shreya Ghoshal and Surbhi Jyoti.

The song has a plot where agent Inaaya Khan disguises as Kiara Roy, this is revealed at the very beginning of the song that starts with a proposal. Darshan Raval also plays an agent, who reveals that she is an agent and the two who were in love part ways. Darshan, when asked to choose between Inaaya’s freedom and his lifelong sentence, chooses the latter option and lets her go.

Within its 4 minutes, 15 seconds run the song beautifully portrays love and heartbreak all together. It has flashbacks from when the two were in love and had some adorable moments as well as glimpses from after Inaaya is exposed. The song will definitely hit the right notes.

More about Darshan Raval and Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi was recently also seen in the music video of Vishal Mishra’s song Aaj Bhi where she featured opposite Ali Fazal. Jyoti is famous for her television roles in shows like Naagin and Qubool Hai. Judaiyaan is the first song and title track from the album that Surbhi and Darshan are performing together in.

Shreya Ghoshal is a well-known singer in the Bollywood industry and has delivered several hits time and again. Darshan has become a sensation among the youth. Songs sung by him in 2020 include Mehrama, Bhula Dunga, Saari Ki Saari 2.0, Tere Naal and Ek Tarfa, as well as Teri Aakhon Mein which released 2-weeks ago and is sung along with Neha Kakkar. Darshan’s album Judaiyaan is to have 6 songs which will all release on YouTube.

