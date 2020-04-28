Darshan Raval's 'Saari Ki Saari 2.0' Is Out Now & It Is Unmissable; Watch Video

Popular singer Darshan Raval has released a new version of his hit track Saari Ki Saari. The original track released in the year 2017 and was also beautifully sung by Darshan Raval. The new reprise version Saari Ki Saari 2.0 is out on YouTube. The song also has female vocals by Asees Kaur.

The singer announced on his Instagram handle on April 27 that the Saari Ki Saari 2.0 will release the next day on April 28. Talking about the song, in an interview with a news portal, he said that he loves the song and it is very close to him.

Darshan Raval also mentioned that people still love the original track and he felt that it was an ideal song to recreate for the people during the lockdown period.

Adding further, the singer also mentioned that the team has added additional lyrics and also a female voice of Asees Kaur in Saari Ki Saari 2.0. Speaking about Asees Kaur, Darshan said that she has done a great job. He mentioned further that the song is a quintessential love song which transcends boundaries. He also believes that Saari Ki Saari 2.0 will strike a chord with the audience.

Saari Ki Saari 2.0 is composed by Darshan Raval and the music is given by Lijo George under the banner of Indie Music Label. Saari Ki Saari 2.0 released on YouTube on April 28. The song is a beautiful love ballad expressing the melancholy of separation.

Watch the video of Saari Ki Saari 2.0 below

On the other hand, Darshan Raval's latest music video Bhula Dunga featuring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and former contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The video received a fantastic response from the audience. The music video of Bhula Dunga has crossed about 57 million views on Youtube.

