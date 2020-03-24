Bhula Dunga Song Out: Fans Go Gaga Over SidNaaz's Chemistry, Trend #SidNaaz On Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Shehnaaz Gill’s song Bhula Dunga was released today. The love ballad is sung by singer Darshan Raval. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared a great bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house and were also termed as the power couple of the house. Fans of the pair often refer to them as SidNaaz and are often complimented for their undeniable chemistry.

Check out the song Bhula Dunga

In the video, the chemistry that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared was quite visible. The fans of the pair have compared the duo to classic Bollywood duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Shehnaaz Gill’s acting and Sidharth Shukla’s screen presence is complimented hugely by the netizens. The melodious track has won the hearts of many and the netizens cannot get enough of Darshan Raval’s soothing vocals. Check out the fan reactions to the song Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Fan reactions

#BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz your movement captured the essence of the music and chemistry though that blew my mind 🔥❤️ @sidharth_shukla @Shehnazgill123 #BhulaDunga #BhulaDungaFirstLook love love and lots of love to you guys ♥️♥️ — Rachana (@rachanadawle16) March 24, 2020

What a song #SidNaaz nailed it 🔥

Amazing chemistry and expression uff kia kahoun aik dam mast ❤@DarshanRavalDZ ki awaaz ka jadoun 😍 baar baar sunnai par majboor kardegi apko @Shehnazgill123 or @sidharth_shukla ki chemistry dekhnai par majboor kardegi #BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/2gKs7frUXu — Queen of heart Shehnaaz (@ShehhnaazFan) March 24, 2020

Ohh god its crazy and insane .. I loved the song .. Uff what to say about video its freaking beautiful. Their natural chemistry speaks love love and infinite love . #ChartbusterBhulaDunga #SidNaaz #BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz — Nandini shanmugam (@NandiniShanmug1) March 24, 2020

#BhulaDunga is so lit 🔥A wonderfully made & beautifully sung love ballad. It touches the right chords. The chemistry b/w #SidNaaz is palpable & so ❤️ warming that v know its real. Get together & make it a BLOCKBUSTER u guys. #SidsBhulaDungaLaunch #BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz #SidHearts — Priyanka Agnihotri (@YankaAgnihotri) March 24, 2020

Fans of SidNaaz took to their twitter accounts and have been trending the hashtags 'SidNaaz, Sidharth Shukla, Chart Buster Bhula Dunga as well as Sid’s Bhula Dunga Launch'. SidNaaz and Sidharth Shukla have been trending on 1 and 2 on Twitter. The song- Bhula Dunga released an hour back and it already has over 470 thousand views and an almost equal amount of likes.

