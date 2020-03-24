The Debate
Bhula Dunga Song Out: Fans Go Gaga Over SidNaaz's Chemistry, Trend #SidNaaz On Twitter

Music

Bhula Dunga featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill was released today. Fans of SidNaaz are going gaga over their chemistry. See fans reactions to the song.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhula Dunga

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Shehnaaz Gill’s song Bhula Dunga was released today. The love ballad is sung by singer Darshan Raval. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared a great bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house and were also termed as the power couple of the house. Fans of the pair often refer to them as SidNaaz and are often complimented for their undeniable chemistry.

Check out the song Bhula Dunga

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Bhula Dunga' First Look Out, Fans Hail SidNaaz

In the video, the chemistry that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared was quite visible. The fans of the pair have compared the duo to classic Bollywood duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Shehnaaz Gill’s acting and Sidharth Shukla’s screen presence is complimented hugely by the netizens. The melodious track has won the hearts of many and the netizens cannot get enough of Darshan Raval’s soothing vocals. Check out the fan reactions to the song Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Fan reactions

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Walks Out Of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Finale, Says Her Heart Beats For Sidharth

Bhula Dunga

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Thanks Fans Who Are Quarantining, Asks Them To Continue To Fight COVID-19

Fans of SidNaaz took to their twitter accounts and have been trending the hashtags 'SidNaaz, Sidharth Shukla, Chart Buster Bhula Dunga as well as Sid’s Bhula Dunga Launch'. SidNaaz and Sidharth Shukla have been trending on 1 and 2 on Twitter. The song- Bhula Dunga released an hour back and it already has over 470 thousand views and an almost equal amount of likes.

Bhula Dunga

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Confesses Her Love For Sidharth Shukla, Says Can't Fall In Love Again; Watch

 

 



First Published:

