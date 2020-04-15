Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About Criticism From 'BB 13' Contestants On 'Bhula Dunga'

After entertaining the audience for nearly five months, Bigg Boss season 13 ended nearly two months ago. However, the contestants of the show still manage to entertain their fans on social media, as they often post pictures and updates fans with work announcements. Recently, Sidharth Shukla, who was seen with Shehnaaz Gill in the much-acclaimed music video, Bhula Dunga, spoke about the criticism he received from his fellow Bigg Boss contestants on the music video.

In an interview with a leading news portal, Sidharth Shukla spoke about his music video with Shehnaaz Gill and responded to the critical remarks by his fellow Bigg Boss inmates. Sidharth Shukla revealed that everyone is entitled to their opinion and was aware of the comments and opinions of his ex-Bigg Boss housemates on the song. Adding to the same, Sidharth Shukla revealed that he works for the love and appreciation of his audience, which the song has surely received, considering the views and love pouring in from all the viewers. Furthermore, Sidharth Shukla added that at the end of the day, his audience’s appreciation is most important and is grateful to each and every one of his spectators.

Celebrities who gave Bhula Dunga a 'thumbs-up'

#BhulaDunga ❤️ on loop @DarshanRavalDZ what a beautiful song ❤️ @sidharth_shukla n #ShehnaazGill such an amazing chemistry! #SidNaaz looking at you guys,we all want to fall in love ❤️ you both look #pictureperfect #madeforeachother — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) March 24, 2020

I know...Bechaare adaat se majboor hai...lagta hai ek baar phirse live ana padega and clearly bolna padega that i have no problem with sid & sana but sidnaz has 0 https://t.co/EVIKoVMGV1 means Zero.period🥰 https://t.co/5e9BJSWezD — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 28, 2020

What's next for #Sidnaaz?

As per recent reports, the makers of the 10th season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye have managed to rope in Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth, Asim Riaz-Himanshi and Paras-Mahira for the show. Given the craze which the contestants created in Bigg Boss, fans are seemingly eager to witness their rivalry yet again. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers and ex-Bigg Boss contestants. Reportedly, actor Salman Khan is producing Nach Baliye 10.

