On David Bowie's Birth Anniversary, Check Out The Awards And Recognition Bestowed On Him

David Bowie is known to be one of the most influential musicians of the twentieth century. He was an English singer and songwriter who has also worked as an actor in Hollywood. His career was marked by reinvention and visual presentation, with his music and stagecraft having a significant impact on popular music.

During his lifetime, his record sales, estimated at 140 million albums worldwide. This made him one of the world's best-selling music artists.

In the UK, he was awarded ten platinum album certifications, eleven gold, and eight silver, and released eleven number-one albums. In the US, he received five platinum and nine gold certifications. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

On the occasion of David Bowie’s birth anniversary, here are the awards and recognition of the singer.

David Bowie's awards

David Bowie's first major commercial breakthrough came in 1969 with the song Space Oddity. This song won him an Ivor Novello Special Award for Originality. He also tried his hand in acting and it turned out to be a major success for him. He won a Saturn Award for Best Actor for the movie The Man Who Fell to Earth.

In the following years of his career, the singer won numerous awards and gained a lot of recognition both in the music and acting industry. The singer developed a firm foot in Hollywood with his performances and music.

David Bowie holds some prestigious awards like Grammy Awards, BRIT awards and VMA’s. He was nominated for Grammy’s in 1984 for the album Let’s Dance. Hw won his first Grammy in 1990 for best album package and best music video.

In 1998, he was nominated in the category Best Rock Vocal Performance for the album Dead Man Walking. At the 2006 Grammy awards, he won the Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2017, the actor won Grammy’s in the category Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Engineered Album.

David Bowie won four BRIT awards in his entire career trajectory. He was awarded his first-ever BRIT in the year 1996 in the category of Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Late in 2014, he was nominated in the category Best British Album for the album The Next Day and he won a BRIT in the same year for the category Best British Male Solo Artist. He also won the award BRITs Icon Award in the same category.

David Bowie is also an awardee of MTV Video Music Awards (VMA). He received his first VMA in the year 1984 for the album China Girl in the category Best Overall performance in the video. In 1986, he was awarded a VMA for the album Dancing in the Street in the category Best Overall Performance in the video. He is also bestowed with BAFTA Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards.

