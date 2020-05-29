Delhi-based Rapper Prabh Deep’s Single ‘Chitta’ Out Exclusively On Resso

Playback singer and rapper Prabh Deep’s Punjabi single Chitta has been released exclusively on music streaming app Resso on May 29. Chitta is the first single off Delhi-based phenomenon Prabh Deep's sophomore album which lays down the sonic foundation upon which one of Asia's most anticipated albums is built.

The 3 minutes 27 seconds long single has been written, performed and produced by Prabh, with additional instrumentation by Hashbass, aka Bass, and mixed by Lavar Bullard. Since the release of his seminal debut album Class-Sikh, Prabh Deep has established himself as one of the region's most innovative and captivating artists.

The idea for Chitta emerged from multiple writing sessions where Prabh was trying to explore writing from the perspective of a fictional character - a concept and process that he had been keen on exploring since the character started taking shape in his head. The energetic and club-friendly beat is built around a captivating flute sample and features Delhi-based virtuoso and frequent collaborator Hashbass, who decided to jump on the project as soon as Prabh played him the beat.

While the song belongs to the hip-hop genre, Prabh said in an interview that he is influenced by all sorts of genres. He said that he hears something new every day which inspires him to make new music and at the moment he is listening to Flying Lotus, Amon Tobin and himself.

Exclusive on Resso

Chitta has been released exclusively on Resso which was launched in India in March 2020 as Bytedance, the parent company of hugely popular video-sharing application TikTok, entered the music streaming industry in the country. The app aims to bring the next generation of immersive listening experience online. Resso believes that it's three social features - vibes, comments, lyric quotes will attract consumers to use the app as the primary source of music.

