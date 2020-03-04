Bytedance Launches Social Music Streaming App Resso In India; Aims To Target Gen Z

Bytedance, the parent company of hugely popular video-sharing application TikTok entered the music streaming industry in India with the launch of Resso, a 'social music streaming app' which targets Gen Z. The app aims to bring the next generation of immersive listening experience online.

READ: Elon Musk Shows Support For Embattled Twitter CEO After Clash With Activist/shareholder

Latest entrant in the music streaming industry

At the launch event in Mumbai, Hari Nair, the head of music content and partnerships stated that the app aims to revolutionize the way "users consume music by filling the longstanding gap between music streaming and interacting with other listeners.users consume music by filling the longstanding gap between music streaming and interacting with other listeners."

The app enters into a market flooded with players such as JioSaavn, Gaana, Spotify, Amazon Music, Wynk, that have a headstart of a few years and an established user base.

Resso believes that it's three social features - vibes, comments, lyric quotes will attract consumers to use the app as the primary source of music. "The relationship between music and the listener is currently passive, with Vibes, Comments and other features, Resso aims to transform this through a new and compelling music streaming experience," Hari said.

READ: Ubuntu Shortcut Keys Every User Needs To Know To Be More Productive

Vibes allows users to add pictures, videos or GIFS to the background of the song with the belief that it will add more emotions to the song and helps listeners connect.

Comments allow other users to express and engage with other listeners of the song that is being played, which fits in with the aim of empowering 'users to express themselves and connect with like-minded individuals through music.'

Lyric quote allows users to add lyrics to the song, share a particular portion of the lyrics on social media handles and also change the font of the lyrics.

The app is available on Android and iOS for free but will advertisement support. The premium version of the app will be Rs 99 per month for Android users and Rs 119 for iOS. Annual subscription packs and other packages are expected to be rolled out to users over time. The premium version allows users to download music and listen to it whilst being offline.

During registration, users have to list their favorite type of music and at least three artists, in order to curate a personalized list for the listeners. It is similar to many other apps available in the market, offering options to list users' favorite songs and also categorizing various themes/ moods, such as party, Bollywood, travel, pop, R&B, etc.

The app's library is divided by genres, sub-genres addressing the tastes of today's generation of music enthusiasts, who are increasingly clear about their likes, dislikes, and interests. For example, genres are divided into alternative, experimental, fusion, post-rock, indie rock while sub-genres have further been segregated into niches like - pop gaze, bow pop, indie psych-pop and ambient to name a few.

READ: WhatsApp Announces Dark Mode Feature, Netizens Launch Meme Fest

Resso has signed deals with various artists and record labels to allow listeners more options and Nair stated that deals with multiple international artists are expected to be completed soon since songs of many major bands and artists, such as Coldplay, Maroon 5, Dua Lipa, Justin Beiber are absent.

READ: OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro To Release In Mid-April; Know Details