Demi Lovato Opens Up About Feeling 'relieved' After Bipolar Diagnosis

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her mental health and bipolar diagnosis during the Hollywood and Mind Summit in LA. The 30-year-old singer said that she felt relieved after learning about her diagnosis as she suffered from extreme lows and struggled for many years. She also talked about how she never understood the reason behind her depression through the years.

According to People, the Confident singer said, "I was so relieved that I had finally had a diagnosis." She further added, "I didn’t know why I was a certain way in dealing with depression at such extreme lows, when I seemingly had the world in front of me just ripe with opportunities." The singer then recalled how at the age of 15 she watched her fans follow the bus with her posters, while she felt unhappy and cried all along. She wondered why the particular incident made her unhappy. She talked about other such issues at the summit.

Demi Lovato disclosed that she has been in control for a while and is on the road to self-acceptance. However, the Camp Rock actress revealed that she still has anxiety-related problems. Nevertheless, she said that she has been discovering herself lately and learning more about herself every day.

About Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disease back in 2011. She discovered about her illness while her treatment for bulimia and anorexia was underway. The Cool for the Summer singer also had a drug overdose episode that almost ended her life in 2018. In an old interview, she got candid and talked about substance abuse and how she mixed multiple drugs on an occasion. Lovato even revealed that she was shocked to find herself in the hospital after a drug overdose. The pop singer never expected to overdose just by smoking the drug. She thought only injecting it causes one to overdose.