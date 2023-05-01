Met Gala Controversies: Jay-Z's Fight With Beyonce's Sister To Demi Lovato Storming Off

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute charity ball or Met Gala marks one of the biggest nights in the fashion world. During the event, celebrities walk the red carpet in head-turning outfits as they celebrate fashion. However, there have been a few controversial moments which have stood out. Let's take a look.

Sarah Jessica Parker accused of 'stereotyping'

The Sex and The City star Sarah Jessica Parker was in attendance at the Met Gala 2015. The theme was China: Through the Looking Glass. Several guests at the event wore accessories in accordance with the theme. However, Parker wore a Philip Treacy head dress, which was not subtle about its stereotypical Asian connotations.

The headpiece was massive and featured designs of scarlet flames accompanied by matching tassels. Sarah Jessica Parker was criticised for dressing as the stereotypical ‘oriental dragon lady’. Others at the gala were also accused of wearing dresses that were culturally and racially inappropriate.

Kendall Jenner’s sultry dress

Supermodel Kendall Jenner arrived at the Met Gala 2017 in a sheer dress. The La Perla dress featured a thong back and received all sorts of negative reactions. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confronted this with a statement, as per Allure, saying, “It’s pretty sexual, but, yeah, it’s cool. It’s like, it’s very like, I don’t know. I always like something that’s a little controversial, so, that’s kind of that."

🏆 TOP 20 MELHORES LOOKS DA KENDALL JENNER



#13 - MET Gala 2017 (18%) pic.twitter.com/ZCRf7rrN8P — Dash Jenner Brasil (@DashJennerBRA) June 23, 2020

Demi Lovato leaves Met Gala 2016

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato made headlines after she left the Met Gala all of a sudden. After being featured on a Billboard cover story in 2018, Lovato revealed that she was ticked off by one of the guests at the Gala, who was “miserable” to be around. “This one celebrity was a complete b— and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink,” said Lovato. It has been reported that the celebrity who irked Lovato was Nicki Minaj.

Tina Fey calls Met Gala a ‘j**k parade’

Tina Fey, who is best known for her prolific run in Saturday Night Live and subsequently as an actor, writer and creator of 30 Rock, attended the Met Gala in 2010. However, reflecting on her experience in an interview with David Letterman, Fey told the former talk show host that Met Gala is a ‘j**k parade'. “Every j**k from every walk of life is there, wearing some stupid thing. It’s just everybody, if you had a million arms, it’s all the people you would punch in the whole world," she said.



Solange and Jay Z get into an altercation

Singer-rapper Jay-Z was involved in an altercation with Beyonce’s sister Solange. The altercation happened inside an elevator with Solange reportedly attacked Jay-Z in the heat of the moment. After Solange attacked Jay-Z with her purse, she was later restrained by a bodyguard. However, the family addressed the controversy with a video message. In a statement released later, they denied the incidents that were seen in the viral video. However, the altercation was confirmed and it was revealed that both the parties resolved the issues amicably.