Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' Achieves Record-breaking 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Dhvani Bhanushali recently became the youngest Indian pop star to have the fastest one billion views on YouTube for ‘Vaaste’ presented by Bhushan Kumar. While taking to Instagram, Dhvani shared the big news and said that ‘Vaaste’ changed her life. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi also has Nikhil D'Souza’s voice in it. With the song, Dhvani proved that she has zoomed up in the A+ league of musicians from the country.

While commenting on her big achievement, Dhvani said, “The response 'Vaaste' received has been unprecedented. We are ecstatic that the song has even managed to make an impact on such a big level with 1 Billion views. This wouldn't have been possible without the support of Bhushan Kumar and T-Series”.

She added, “I also want to thank the entire team who made this song a success including Tanishk Bagchi, who did a fantastic job with the composition and Radhika Rao who directed the music video.”

READ: Guru Randhawa And Dhvani Bhanushali Share An Interesting Rapport In 'Baby Girl'; Watch

READ: Guru Randhawa Releases His New Peppy Track 'Baby Girl' With Dhvani Bhanushali

READ: Guru Randhawa Shares A Still From His Next Song 'Baby Girl' With Dhvani Bhanushali

‘Path-breaking solo for Dhvani’

Dhvani entered the pop world with ‘Ishare Tere’ followed by the hit ‘Leja Re’. With ‘Vaaste’ she became a household name and she managed to break all records in the music world thereby becoming a favourite amongst the youth. ‘Vaaste’ was the song that featured amongst the Top 10 most liked music videos globally. Dhvani, on the other hand, was the only India music artist to feature in YouTube Rewind 2019.

From winning the Mirchi Listener’s Choice Independent (Indies) award to being named the top song of 2019 by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), ‘Vaaste’ has managed to impact on the international music landscape. In the past years, Dhvani has even managed to be a part of several charts on Billboard, BBC Music and all leading streaming platforms.

Commenting on the milestone, T-series Bhushan Kumar said, “Vaaste has truly been a path-breaking solo for Dhvani and it gives us immense pleasure that she is the youngest artist of T-Series. It is indeed an achievement for everyone who has been a part of Vaaste”.

Tanishq Bagchi, on the other hand, expressed, “YouTube gives a platform to show creativity and you get to know the audience reaction immediately. It’s my pleasure to collaborate with Dhvani who at a young age has such maturity and versatility in her voice. Vaaste is one of my original compositions sung by Dhvani and in no time it has reached such new heights. I am extremely overwhelmed that it has crossed 1 Billion Views on YouTube”.

READ: Guru Randhawa And Nora Fatehi Gear Up For 'Nach Meri Rani'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.