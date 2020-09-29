Guru Randhawa shares a still from his next song 'Baby Girl' with Dhvani Bhanushali

After creating magic with their first duet song Ishaare Tere in 2018, singer Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali are back again for yet another beautiful song Baby Girl. The Proper Patola singer recently teased fans with a mesmerizing still from the upcoming song on Instagram with Dhvani and shared his excitement for the song which will release on October 1 at 11 AM.

Guru Randhawa shares a still from the next song

In the clip, the two can be seen standing on the beachside while making a stance that seems to the hook step of the song. The singer captioned the still and wrote, “Can’t wait for you guys to finally hear and love #BabyGirl on 1st October at 11 AM 😍🔥 Stay tuned!” The song appears to be a pep packed flirtatious Punjabi track, but we will be able to say something concrete once it hits the music charts. The poster of the song was shared by the singer on Instagram some time back. From the poster, the song seems to look like a peppy number.

Apart from singing the song, Guru also worked on the lyrics and composition, while Vee gave music to it. Further, Guru Randhawa mentioned it last month that he would be giving out musical treats to his fans in September. Now it seems that staying by his words, the singer is set to surprise fans with the new song in October.

Guru Randhawa was born on 30 August 1991 in Nurpur, Dera Baba Nanak Tehsil in Gurdaspur district. He started his career by doing small shows in Gurdaspur and then began performing at small parties and functions, in Delhi. While he was staying in Delhi, Guru Randhawa also completed his MBA degree. The artist was named "Guru" by the popular rapper Bohemia who would always shorten his full name while they would be on stage. Apart from this, the singer will next be seen appearing in a Punjabi music video, Black. The song has been composed under the musical direction of Devi Singh and has been shot in Malerkota and Patiala. The song also features Krishna Mukherjee, playing the character of Guru Randhawa's girlfriend.

