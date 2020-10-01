Guru Randhawa releases his new peppy track 'Baby Girl' with Dhvani Bhanushali

After treating fans with the still from his upcoming song Baby Girl, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa finally released the much-awaited song with Dhvani Bhanushali on social media. The song Baby Girl is directed by Remo Dsouza. The song is crooned by Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, while the music is given by Vee. The lyrics have been penned by Guru Randhawa. The singer shared the song with fans on Instagram and wrote, “The wait is finally over. BABY GIRL Out Now!.Share-Support-Spread.”

Guru Randhawa releases new song with Dhvani Bhanushali

Going by the track, the lyrics seem to be catchy especially the music which is sure to be on the mind of the listeners for long, and fans might listen to the song on loop. Another highlight of the video is the lead fashion game and choreography. The song is directed by Remo D’Souza which showcases the chase in the melody when Guru is all behind Dhvani and wants to ultimately make her his baby girl.

Talking about the song to Mid-Day, the record-breaking artist Guru Randhawa said that Baby Girl is a peppy, happy track and it's a song that all his fans will definitely love. The singer further revealed that the journey of making this song was very memorable for him. The Proper Patola singer continued and said that the beat, lyrics, and composition just came to him in the studio and he thought Dhvani was perfect for the female vocals. At last, he confessed that shooting for this song with Remo and Dhvani was great for him.

Sometime back, Guru Randhawa who reunited with Dhavani Bhanushali after 2 years, teased fans with a mesmerizing still from the upcoming song on Instagram with Dhvani. In the clip, the two can be seen standing on the beachside while making a stance that seems to the hook step of the song. The singer captioned the still and wrote, “Can’t wait for you guys to finally hear and love #BabyGirl on 1st October at 11 AM 😍🔥 Stay tuned!” The poster of the song was shared by the singer on Instagram some time back. From the poster, the song seems to look like a peppy number.

(Image credit: Guru Randhawa/ Instagram)

