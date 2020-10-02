Guru Randhawa And Dhvani Bhanushali Share An Interesting Rapport In 'Baby Girl'; Watch

Guru Randhawa's new song Baby Girl released on October 1, 2020. The song features Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa along with singer Dhvani Bhanushali. This peppy, happy track has been directed by Remo Dsouza. Check out Baby Girl song review and other details below.

'Baby Girl' song review

After presenting back-to-back hits, the Indian pop star Guru Randhawa finally released his much-awaited track Baby Girl. The upbeat music, packed with melodious singing and heart-touching lyrics has broken records worldwide. The track was viewed 479k times in just one hour of its release.

The theme of Guru Randhawa's new song featured a party scene wherein he falls in love with Dhvani Bhanushali. The music video began with Guru talking to his friends while being seated on a bike. After the arrival of Dhvani, Guru falls in love with her at first sight. The video then followed the different tactics Guru used to woo Dhvani. The music was peppy and the colours used in the video were very vibrant and catchy.

The music video was shot on the streets of Goa. The track took the internet by storm soon after its release. It managed to touch the hearts of music lovers due to its groovy beats that leave you snapping your fingers throughout the song. On YouTube, Guru Randhawa's new song received a total of 14M views and about 755K likes in just two days.

Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti Wishes In Hindi To Wish Friends And Family On Social Media

More about the Guru Randhawa's new song

The lyrics of the song penned by Guru himself. The choreography is done by Remo Dsouza. Along with the choreography, he also directed the song which showcased the chase in the melody where Guru wishes to make Dhvani his baby girl.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa Releases His First Ever Spanish Song With Pitbull Titled 'Mueve La Cintura'

In a report to Mid-day, Guru said that Baby Girl is a peppy, happy track and a song that all his fans will definitely love. The record-breaking artist also revealed that the journey of making this song was very memorable for him. He further revealed that the beat, lyrics and composition just came to him in the studio and he thought Dhvani was the best fit for the song.

Guru Randhawa's other songs

The record-breaking artist has presented some of the most memorable tracks in Bollywood. Guru Randhawa's songs include Lahore, Patola, High Rated Gabru, Raat Kamal Hai and Made in India. After the release of Ishare Tere, Guru took the internet by storm as it became one of the record-breaking songs. The song was released as a single by T-Series and featured the debut of Dhvani Bhanushali.

Also read: Guru Randhawa's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know The 'Suit Suit' Singer

Image Credits: Guru Randhawa Instagram

Also Read: Did You Know The 'Suit Suit' Singer Guru Randhawa Holds A Degree In MBA?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.