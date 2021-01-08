Elvis Presley's Birthday: List Of Studio Albums By The 'King Of Rock And Roll'

Elvis Presley was one of the most iconic musical maestros of the 20th century and is often referred to as the 'King of Rock and Roll' or simply 'the King'. The American musician began his career in 1954 recording at Sun Records with producer Sam Phillips, who wanted to bring the sound of African-American music to a wider audience. His energized interpretations of songs and performance style, combined with a singularly potent mix of influences across colour lines during a transformative era in race relations, led him to great success. On Elvis Presley's birth anniversary, take a look at some of his very popular studio albums.

Elvis Presley's albums

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley is the title of the singer's debut album. It was released in March 1956 and the recordings took place in Nashville, Tennesse. The album topped the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart in 1956, the first rock and roll album ever to make it to the top of the charts, and the first million-selling album of that genre. In 2003, it was ranked number 56 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 500 greatest albums of all time, maintaining the rating in a 2012 revised list. Some of the songs from the album were Blue Suede Shoes, I'm Counting On You, I Got A Woman, and many more.

His Hand In Mine

His Hand in Mine is the fifth studio album by the American singer and musician Elvis Presley, released in November 1960. It was the first of the three gospel music albums that Presley would issue during his lifetime. All the selections for His Hand In Mine were completed in a single fourteen-hour session. Some of the songs from the album were Milky White Way, In My Father's House, Known Only to Him among others.

Pot Luck

Pot Luck with Elvis is the seventh studio album by American singer, that released in May 1962. The recording sessions for this album took place at Radio Recorders in Hollywood and it peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Top LP's chart. Songs from this album included Kiss Me Quick, Just For Old Time Sake, Stepping out of Line among others.

Elvis for Everyone!

Elvis for Everyone! is the eighth studio album by the King of Rock and Roll. It released in August 1965 and the recording sessions took place over a ten-year span at Sun Studio in Memphis, RCA Studio B in Nashville, Tennessee, and Radio Recorders in Hollywood, California. It peaked at number 10 on the Top Pop Albums chart. Some of the songs were Your Cheatin' Heart, Tomorrow Night, In My Way, Finders Keepers, Losers Weepers, and others.

He Touched Me

He Touched Me is the seventeenth studio album by Presley. A contemporary gospel music album, it earned him his second of three Grammy Awards. The album was released in April 1972 and had tracks like Amazing Grace, I've Got Confidence, Seeing is Believing, He Is My Everything among others.

Good Times

Good Times is the twentieth studio album by the American singer that released in March 1974. The album includes a collection of songs that vary in style and genre. Many of the songs are covers of hits at the time, like Spanish Eyes and She Wears My Ring. Songs from this album include Take Good Care of Her, Loving Arms, If That Isn't Love, My Boy among others.

Moody Blue

Moody Blue is the twenty-fourth and final studio album by Elvis Presley which released in July 1977, a month before his passing away in August 1977. The album was a mixture of live and studio work and included the four tracks from Presley's final studio recording sessions in October 1976 and two tracks left over from the previous Graceland session in February 1976. Songs from the album included Unchained Melody, Little Darlin', He'll Have To Go, Let me Be There among others.

