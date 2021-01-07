Elvis Presley's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Late Legend

January 8, 2021, marks the 86th birth anniversary of one of the 20th century's most significant cultural icons, Elvis Presley. The American singer-actor had kickstarted his career at the mere age of 19 and went on to garner global fame with his music. With several chartbusters to his credit, Elvis Presley's songs top the playlist of many around the world, till date. Thus, on the occasion of Elvis Presley's birthday today, here's an interesting trivia quiz for all the ardent fans of the Grammy Award-winning songster to test their knowledge about the late legend.

You're a true blue fan if you can answer all the questions of Elvis Presley's trivia quiz

1) In which city of Lee County, Mississippi, was Elvis Presley born and brought up?

Guntown

Tupelo

Shannon

Verona

2) The self-titled debut album of the rock and roll singer Elvis Presley was released in which year?

1955

1956

1957

1958

3) How many Grammy Awards has Elvis Presley won throughout his illustrious career spanning over two decades?

One

Two

Three

Four

4) Elvis Presley received the prestigious 'Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award' at what age?

Thirty-Four

Thirty-Five

Thirty-Six

Thirty-Seven

5) Which film marked the debut of Elvis Presley in the American film industry?

Stay Away, Joe

Love Me Tender

Blue Hawaii

Girl Happy

6) Elvis Presley kicked off his career as an actor in which year?

1956

1957

1958

1959

7) Elvis Presley served the United States Army for how many years amidst his career in acting and singing?

One

Two

Three

Four

8) In which year did Elvis Presley leave for his heavenly abode due to a heart attack?

1975

1976

1977

1978

9) Soon after carving a niche for himself in the American film and music industries, Elvis Presley died at a young age of?

Forty

Forty-One

Forty-Two

Forty-Three

10) How many child/children did Elvis Presley have with his ex-wife Priscilla Presley?

None

One

Two

Three

Answers of Elvis Presley's quiz

Tupelo 1956 Three Thirty-Six Love Me Tender 1956 Two (Between 1958-1960) 1977 Forty-Two One (Daughter Lisa Marie Presley)

