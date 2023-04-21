Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Break Up: Ryan Reynolds Unfollows Singer's Ex On Instagram

Taylor Swift's brother Austin Kingsley Swift and some of her other popular celebrity friends unfollowed Joe Alwyn on Instagram after the fomer couple reportedly split after dating for six years. Fans of the Shake It Off singer noticed that Austin, Ryan Reynolds and some others are not following Joe anymore on the social media platform. Even the Haim sisters including Alana, Este and Danielle unfollowed the actor.

However, Taylor's other friends including Abigail Anderson and Gigi Hadid still follow Joe Alwyn on Instagram. But Ryan unfollowing the singer's ex seemed interesting to fans as Taylor reportedly went out with the Deadpool actor and his wife Blake Lively for dinner. Fans noticed that briefly after their meet, he unfollowed Joe. Check out the posts below.

so austin and ryan both unfollowed joe today, interesting… pic.twitter.com/Mm2rW179qR — Ron (@midnightstrack2) April 20, 2023

all the haim sisters unfollowed joe in the past few hours…it’s getting real pic.twitter.com/UBY5aPNYUL — Ron (@midnightstrack2) April 20, 2023

About Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift's relationship

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn first met during the 2016 Met Gala event. Soon after, they began dating and by 2017 it was reported that they have gone official. Joe has collaborated with the Lover singer on many of her tracks. He also co-produced and co-wrote some of the songs under pseudonym William Bowery. These included tracks on Folklore, one song on her album Midnights and three songs on Evermore album.

Reports suggested that Joe was having a difficult time dealing with Taylor's fame and this led to them drifting apart. As per a report in People, "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."

While Taylor's fans were concerned about the singer after her reported breakup with Joe, during a concert in Tampa, Florida she said that she was loving her Eras Tour. When a fan held a sign that read "You OK?," she responded by saying that she could not believe at all that someone would hold up such a sign. She even gave a thumbs up, indicating she was fine.

