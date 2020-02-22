Diddy Undergoes Fourth Surgery In Two Years; Says 'This Is God's Work To Slow Me Down'

Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, is currently taking time off from music to focus on his health issues. The Grammy award-winning artist revealed to his fans on social media that he is undergoing surgery. In the video shared by Diddy, he clearly mentions that this will be his fourth surgery in two years. The video was filmed from his hospital bed and shared on Diddy’s Instagram stories.

Diddy says, 'This is God's work to slow me'

Diddy apologised to the fans for missing out on the scheduled appearance in San Francisco and revealed that he will undergo surgery to repair a quadriceps tendon tear. The nurses in the video can be seen conducting a few medical procedures on his leg while he films it all. The rapper asked his fans to pray for him and told them that he will soon make it up to them.

The rapper mentioned that in the past two years, he has frequently visited the hospitals and said that he believes he is one of the most accident-prone people in the world. Diddy revealed that earlier he had an injury with rotator cuffs; soon after that, he had a knee replacement and now he has a surgery on the quad.

He mentioned that this probably is God’s work to slow him down in order for him to take better care of his body. He further said that maybe God is signalling him to stop treating his body like a machine and eat right.

Diddy called this entire situation unbelievable and told his fans that he does not seek their sympathy and informed that he did this to himself by accident. According to an entertainment portal, Diddy has over 10 medical procedures done in his lifetime including rotator cuff surgeries, a partial knee replacement surgery and operations on his toe, wrist and bicep. Towards the end of the video, Diddy promised his fans that maybe this will be his last surgery.

