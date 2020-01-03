NBA: Diddy, Future And DJ Khaled Watch From Courtside As Heat Bag Second Win Over Raptors

DJ Khaled, Diddy, Future and Meek Mill were present at the Raptors vs Heat NBA game on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA. Miami Heat shared a photo of four of them sitting together courtside on their Instagram profile. They added a caption saying that there were a lot of bars present for the game and everyone wants a collaboration between DJ Khaled, Future, Diddy and Meek Mill. DJ Khaled and Diddy were seated on the right side, while Future and Meek Mill were on the left. ESPN also shared a video of the artistes at the game.

Diddy, DJ Khaled and Future spent New Year's Eve in Miami after Future reportedly started dating Diddy's ex-girlfriend – Lori Harvey. DJ Khaled, Diddy and Harvey were spotted jet skiing in Miami. DJ Khaled and Diddy have always been NBA fans. In 2018, NBA Mascots got together to prank Khaled.

NBA: Diddy, Future and DJ Khaled attend the Raptors vs Heat game

NBA 2019-20: Miami Heat edge past Toronto Raptors in an 84-76 encounter, Bam Adebayo leads with 15 points

Miami Heat defeated the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). The game took place at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA. Bam Adebayo scored a double-double for the Heat with 15 points and 14 rebounds. The Raptors total of 76 was their lowest in more than four years. The previous was during a game against the Heat in 2015. This is also the second-lowest score by a team during the NBA 2019-20 season. Tyler Herro scored 13 points, while Goran Dragic added 13 points for the Heat. The Heat are now 2-0 against the Raptors this season, bouncing back after their 123-105 loss against the Toronto Raptors. Derrick Jones Jr scored 10 points from the bench while Jimmy Butler had 8 points and 12 assists.

